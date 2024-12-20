The holidays are here, and with them comes the joy of giving—oh wait, scratch that—the stress of giving. If you’re feverishly scrolling online, dashing through stores, or racking your brain for the perfect gift for your loved ones, you’re not alone. For instance Dubai-based Iliana Bose, a media professional explains that she was so keen on doing something ‘different’, and so she tried crocheting a scarf before her mother arrives. “It has been three weeks, and I’ve gotten nowhere with it. Let’s just say, it looks really messy,” she adds.

Dubai-based Katya Singh spent hours combing through malls in search of the perfect perfume for her mother-in-law, only to discover she already owned the exact same one.

It’s difficult and stressful. We want our loved ones to feel loved and are willing to go several extra miles, often overlooking costs and budgets. Yet, as Shelly Jacobs, a Dubai-based organiser says, “As clichéd as it sounds, the thought is what really counts and how you present it.” She says from experience: Her own son once presented her with a box of cookies, because he didn’t know what else to give her. “That’s still my best gift, till date. And, it’s a running joke in the family, too.”

So, between perfumes and cookies, the best gifts do exist. Here’s a stress-free holiday gifting guide from Dubai event organisers and interior designers.

Start early and get organised

If you missed the ‘early bird’ window, consider online shopping with guaranteed delivery before the big day. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The secret to a peaceful gifting season? Timing. Create a list of people you want to gift, jot down their interests, and set a budget. Keep this list handy—either on your phone or a planner—to track your progress. Shopping early not only gives you access to the best deals but also keeps the frenzy of late-December crowds at bay.

Keep it simple

Make a gift carry meaning, even if it’s small. Focus on how the gift reflects the person’s personality or strengthens your bond with them. Image Credit: Shutterstock

There’s an old-school charm in a handwritten note. Victoria Sean, a Dubai-based event planner, cherishes the small notes and postcards that a close friend writes to her, every Christmas. “We haven’t exchanged gifts for over a decade; it’s just notes and postcards. And that’s nothing less than a treasure for me.”

As she says, make a gift carry meaning, even if it’s small. Focus on how the gift reflects the person’s personality or strengthens your bond with them.

Ideas to try:

A customised calendar filled with family photos.

DIY hot chocolate kits for cosy evenings.

How about an experience?

Experiences are clutter-free and often come with the bonus of shared moments. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Tangible gifts are always fun, but experience gifts you memories. How about a concert, water sports, or a picnic? Experiences are clutter-free and often come with the bonus of shared moments.

For one, you can try a home-cooked meal. Tehzeeb Wazir, a Dubai-based homemaker remembers a truly memorable day during the holiday season, when her husband prepared a spread of all her favourite dishes, along with a playlist of her favourite songs.

Lean into group gifting

Pooling resources with family or friends can take the stress off your shoulders while allowing you to give something truly special. This approach works particularly well for big-ticket items like gadgets, a luxury bag, or a once-in-a-lifetime experience, explains Sean.

Master the art of presentation

If you don’t have the gifts: Just look around you, and use what you can to present something small, meaningful to your loved ones. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Sometimes, it isn’t even about the gift as such. It’s about how you present it. Thelia Semaine, an Abu Dhabi-based corporate communications manager still remembers how a close friend of hers prepared for the holiday season: “She gathered the little knick-knacks and desk ornaments in our home and placed it on the table, with a small bouquet of flowers. She wrapped up small gifts in simple gift-wrapping paper, with notes embedded in them, and bought Christmas balloons, wind chimes and placed it around the house. And, she stuck photos in different corners of the house.” As Semaine puts it, even the simplest items around the house can be transformed into thoughtful gestures that make someone feel warm and special. If you don’t have the gifts: Just look around you, and see how you can present your gift to your loved ones.

Take a ‘gift-free’ approach

Sometimes, the best gift is spending time together. Suggest a ‘no-gifts’ policy for certain gatherings, replacing it with a potluck, game night, or charitable donation. It relieves pressure and focuses on creating meaningful moments.

Watch your budget

Do you really want to stretch yourself for an expensive handbag, perfume, outfit that could break the bank? If it’s out of your budget, it’s best to not try and gamble away savings for a gift; it leads to problems later. So, set realistic limits and stick to them.

Pro tip: Watch for sales, bundle deals, or discount codes to maximise your budget.

