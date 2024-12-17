All workout and no sleep? Well, it just makes you dull. And maybe, a little crabby.

Ask Dubai-based Akash Sahni, a software engineer: He remembers being so caught up in the throes of fitness that he would compromise on his sleep, regularly in college. “I was burning the candle at both ends, as I was staying up for late hours studying, or going out with friends. And then, early morning, I would rush to the gym and work out for an hour, on no sleep,” he says. “Fitness was my identity, and I was just ready to be fit at any cost.”

The cost was adequate amount of rest and recovery. “That’s a bad idea, I can tell you, because I just found myself dozing off in classes, and not having the energy for anything else,” he says.

This relentless grind is part of what experts call the 'fitness hustle culture,' where the 'no excuses' mantra is often glorified. People are determined to work out, even it means they do so while running on fumes. Yet that's the catch: Fitness and a healthy lifestyle isn't just about workout, and losing weight. It's about healthy lifestyle patterns too that include sleep, and if you compromise on that, then well, it's a slippery slope. “The idea of pushing through exhaustion to make it to the gym is often celebrated as discipline. The truth is, skipping a workout to rest can sometimes be the healthier choice,” explains Saransh Jadhav, a Dubai-based sports nutritionist and fitness trainer.

Jadhav emphasises that while you might get away with the occasional workout after a sleepless night, making it a habit can backfire. “If you consistently exercise on little to no sleep, you’ll find yourself perpetually tired, which will affect your mood and health,” he says.

Sleep, Jadhav explains, is the bedrock of fitness. Without proper rest, your body can’t recover from the demands of physical activity, leading to plateaus or even a decline in progress. “Don’t give in to the fitness hustle culture just to feel accomplished. Sometimes, the most productive choice is to hit snooze instead of the gym,” he adds.

Here’s why prioritising sleep over a workout isn’t laziness—it’s smart self-care.

The link between sleep and fitness

The connection between sleep and fitness is undeniable: Studies reveal that insufficient sleep hinders athletic performance, while a good rest boosts it. For instance, a 2011 Stanford University study found that college basketball players who extended their sleep to 10 hours per night for 5-7 weeks, improved their sprint times, reaction times and free-throw accuracy. Another 2017 study published in the journal Sports Medicine concluded that even moderate sleep deprivation impacts endurance, strength and cognitive abilities during exercise. Furthermore, there has also been some debate about whether sleep deprivation directly impacts your biomechanical abilities. Researchers suggest that the drop in performance largely stems from workouts feeling significantly more challenging when you’re sleep-deprived.

In simple words, everything feels tough, on no sleep.

Muscle recovery and growth

When you don’t get enough sleep, there are reduced levels of hormone secretion, which slows down the muscle repair and growth. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Building on this, sleep is not only essential for overall performance, but also plays a critical role in muscle recovery. Katherine Aislow, a Dubai-based physician explains, when you exercise, your muscles experience small tears or microtrauma, especially during strength training and high-intensity workouts. These tiny tears are not harmful; rather, they are essential for muscle growth, as the repair process strengthens and rebuilds the tissue, making it larger and more resilient over time. However, this repair and growth process heavily depends on what happens after your workout—particularly during sleep. “During deep sleep, your body releases growth hormone, which drives protein synthesis to rebuild and strengthen muscles, breaks down fat for energy, and reduces inflammation. A solid rest also encourages blood flow to the muscles, delivering oxygen and nutrients for tissue repair, while increasing the production of proteins and enzymes needed for recovery. Additionally, sleep regulates the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone, which prevents muscle breakdown and ensuring effective recovery,” she says.

So, when you don’t get enough sleep, there are reduced levels of hormone secretion, which slows down the muscle repair and growth. And without adequate recovery, muscles remain in a fatigued state for longer. “So then, you are more prone to excessive soreness and weakness,” she says. Moreover, sleep deprivation interferes with your body’s ability to efficiently use dietary protein for muscle repair, which means your muscles don’t recover as quickly or effectively after a workout.

No mental focus, no motivation

Dubai-based Hannah Costa, a fitness expert and trainer sees it often: People turning up at 5 am, on three hours of sleep, determined to squeeze in a workout before the workday starts at 7 am. The fire fizzles out slowly, and they barely have the energy to complete the workout, or worse, suffer injuries due to the lack of sleep. “Remember, the gym has highly intense training equipment such as treadmills and heavy weights: Handling any of that when you’re sleep deprived, can be nothing short of dangerous,” she says. “I’ve seen people slip off treadmills, or even hurt themselves with the dumbells.”

The physicians break it down: Sleep deprivation leads to increased levels of fatigue, which diminishes motivation to work out. When you’re tired, your brain often defaults to easier, less demanding activities, like lounging on the couch, rather than engaging in physical activity. If you still manage to push yourself to the gym, you might have a tendency to be distracted, low on energy and might even injure yourself during high-intensity workouts. It sours your mood, too: You are irritated, stressed and far more anxious. “Such a person is torn between two conflicting emotions: Wanting rest, but feeling guilty about it, so to counter that they work out more, which is just a recipe for disaster,” says Costa.

The energy boost

When you are well rested, you can plan better, track progress, and stay on task during workouts, ensuring you're engaged with every exercise. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Furthermore, as Aislow says, sleep is crucial for replenishing glycogen, the primary energy source for muscles during exercise. When you rest, your body restores glycogen stores that get depleted during physical activity, making sure you have the fuel needed for a workout. Without enough sleep, stamina, strength, and endurance suffer, making workouts feel harder and more fatiguing. Your coordination suffers, reducing muscle efficiency and focus, rendering your workouts counterproductive. “Adequate amount of sleep clears the brain fog. You have more mental focus, clarity and motivation, which are all crucial components for maintaining a consistent fitness routine.

When you are well rested, you can plan better, track progress, and stay on task during workouts, ensuring you're engaged with every exercise. Furthermore, when you get a good rest, you approach workouts with more positive energy, reducing the feelings of frustration.”

The cortisol trap

The lack of sleep triggers high levels of cortisol, which affects muscle repair, leading to weight gain and a chronic sense of irritability. Combine this with the physical strain of exercise, and you’re setting yourself up for burnout rather than gains. By choosing rest, you allow your cortisol levels to stabilise, giving your body the chance to recover and function optimally, explains Aislow.

Break free from the hustle mentality: Here’s how

Give yourself permission to rest—your future self will thank you for it. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Fitness hustle culture often preaches consistency as the ultimate key to success. Jadhav adds, “But consistency without quality is like trying to run on an empty tank—it gets you nowhere. Sleep deprivation makes it harder to give your best effort during a workout, potentially leading to poor form, reduced intensity, or even injury.” So, why drag yourself through a half-hearted session, when you can get that elusive rest?

Prioritising sleep is not slacking off; you’re just setting yourself up for long-term health. Give yourself permission to rest—your future self will thank you for it. Get those 7-9 hours sleep before hitting the gym.

Practical tips for balance:

Shift your workout schedule: If mornings don’t work, try a lunchtime walk or an evening yoga session.

Embrace active rest days: Opt for stretching or light movement instead of intense workouts when you’re sleep-deprived. A good 30-minute walk, or brisk walk breaks in work hours can be just as effective.