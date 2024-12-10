It’s late afternoon, and you find yourself drifting toward the vending machine—just one small chocolate bar or maybe a fizzy drink. It won’t hurt, you tell yourself. You deserve a little sugary comfort. But soon after, the afternoon slump strikes, and suddenly, you’re zoning out, barely processing what your boss is saying.

Before you fall into the sugary snare, consider a better option. Stock your desk drawer with energising, brain-boosting snacks that taste just as delicious but fuel your productivity instead of crashing it. Ready to level up your workday?

Apples and peanut butter

Peanut butter brings the healthy fats and protein to sustain that energy and keep hunger pangs at bay. Add them to some apple slices and you're good to go. Image Credit: Pexels.com

As Dubai-based dietician and fitness enthusiast Rashida Khan explains, apples and peanut butter make for a smart snack dream team that you didn’t know you needed. A good, juicy and sweet apple, complemented by the rich, creamy indulgence of peanut butter. “Apples deliver a punch of fibre, natural sugars, and antioxidants to keep you energised, while peanut butter brings the healthy fats and protein to sustain that energy and keep hunger pangs at bay. Together, they’re the ultimate pick-me-up, balancing quick carbs with long-lasting fuel,” she says.

The science shows, as Khan explains: The fibre and protein work together to stabilise energy levels by slowing digestion and promoting steady blood sugar levels. Protein takes longer to break down, and fibre adds bulk to your meal, which slows the absorption of glucose into the bloodstream, preventing the rapid spikes and crashes that often come from sugary snacks. This combination helps maintain a consistent energy flow, keeping you focused and preventing mid-day hunger pangs. Additionally, both fibre and protein increase satiety, making you feel fuller for longer and reducing the temptation to snack on less nutritious options. With stable blood sugar levels, you also support optimal brain function, avoiding the irritability and fatigue that can come with fluctuating energy.

Trail mix, but make it smart

Skip the candy-laden versions. Dubai-based Nishka Sen prepares her own mix with almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, dried apricots, and a few dark chocolate chips for a satisfying blend of crunch, sweetness, and energy-boosting nutrients. “It’s such fun to nibble away to work, and I don’t zone out.”

However keep the quantity in mind: A healthy portion of trail mix (about 1/4 cup or 30 grams) typically contains around 150–200 calories, depending on the ingredients. Choosing a mix with more nuts and seeds and less dried fruit or candy ensures a nutrient-dense, energy-boosting snack.

Greek yoghurt and honey

Drizzle some honey on your Greek yoghurt: It provides a quick energy boost, ideal for tackling tasks that require immediate attention. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Creamy, protein-packed Greek yogurt is perfect for an energy boost. Unlike regular yoghurt, Greek yoghurt is strained, making it thicker, creamier, and higher in protein, which means it’s perfect for powering through a busy day. Youssef explains, “The high protein content keeps hunger at bay, preventing distracting mid-morning or afternoon cravings, while also supporting steady blood sugar levels for sustained mental clarity.” The natural in the honey provide a quick energy boost, ideal for tackling tasks that require immediate attention.

And if you want some crunch? Sprinkle on a handful of granola—its toasted oats and nuts not only add delightful texture but also give an extra dose of fibre to keep you satisfied longer.

Hummus and vegetable sticks

The fibre keeps you full, and the crunch adds a refreshing zing to your workday. Image Credit: Representative image

Carrot sticks and hummus make a great combination. Or hear us out, pair hummus with a colourful mix of bell peppers, cucumber slices, and snap peas. The fibre keeps you full, and the crunch adds a refreshing zing to your workday.

Edamame fix

Edamame, those vibrant green immature soybeans, are a snack-time treat that can be enjoyed steamed, boiled, or even dried for a crunchy twist. Packed with high-quality plant-based protein, edamame makes a satisfying and nutritious choice, especially for those looking to curb hunger and maintain a healthy weight.

Due to its soy protein, it may also aid in appetite control and support better body composition. Theo Katelyn, a Dubai-based dietician adds, “Beyond protein, edamame is rich in isoflavones—plant compounds with impressive benefits. Isoflavones enhance cognitive function, which can improve memory, focus, and overall mental clarity, making them a smart addition to your snack rotation during the workday. Moreover, the other benefits also include potential improvements in bone health, enhanced cognitive function, and even a reduced risk of certain cancers, according to a 2022 study, published in the National Library of Medicine.

Dark chocolate-covered espresso beans

Chocolate beans are mess-free, easy to stash in your desk drawer or bag, and ideal for those moments when you need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. Image Credit: Representative image

Need a quick caffeine fix? These beans combine the alertness of coffee with the antioxidant power of dark chocolate. Each bean packs a double punch: The caffeine from the roasted coffee beans gives you a quick energy boost, while the dark chocolate provides antioxidants and a touch of sweetness to balance the intensity.

As the dieticians explain, the good news, is that they’re mess-free, easy to stash in your desk drawer or bag, and ideal for those moments when you need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up. Moreover, dark chocolate has flavonoids, which may improve heart health and boost brain function, making this snack as smart as it is satisfying. Just remember to enjoy in moderation—these beans can pack quite a caffeine kick, so savor a handful to keep your energy steady without the jitters Energy Balls

Air-popped popcorn

Say goodbye to buttery versions. Air-popped popcorn is low in calories, high in fibre, and endlessly customisable—think chili powder, garlic salt, or nutritional yeast for a cheesy kick.

Fresh fruit with a twist

Keep some berries with you, and mix them up with some almond butter or even a dash of cinnamon. Image Credit: Pexels.com

Keep apples, bananas, or berries on hand, and add a touch of fun to them. A smear of almond butter on apple slices or a dash of cinnamon on banana halves transforms ordinary fruit into desk-side delight, says Katelyn.

Hard-boiled eggs

High in protein and easy to prep, hard-boiled eggs are great for staving off hunger. Sprinkle a pinch of salt or paprika for flavor.

Seaweed snacks

Packed with iodine and low in calories, these crispy, salty sheets are surprisingly satisfying and pair well with green tea for a Zen-like snack break.

Desk snack survival kit tips:

Stash smartly: Use airtight containers to keep snacks fresh.

Hydrate wisely: Pair snacks with water or herbal tea to stay hydrated.