Dubai: Popular Korean actor, Park Seo-jun, has thanked his fans, friends and family for the birthday wishes and love he received, in an Instagram post on December 17.

The actor, who turned 36 on December 16, said: “…I find myself reflecting on how the year has gone. This year has been full of events, I’ve met people, and I’ve received so much love – more than I could ever deserve. It truly feels like a series of miracles to be able to receive so much love just by doing what I love.”

“To everyone who has created these miracles for me, I want to express my gratitude for this year (even though there’s still a little bit left). I hope for your continued support moving forward. Thank you, I love you, and I wish you happiness,” he added.

As the actor looks forward to another year of love and success, we look back on some of his big hits, which you can re-watch.

Gyeongseong Creature (2023)

The drama first released in 2023, with season 1 focusing on two young adults in 1945 Gyeongseong, trying to survive the Imperial Japanese Army and creatures that were made from secret biological experiments. In September 2024, season 2 of the drama showed Seo-jun alongside his co-star Han So-hee in the year 2024.

Itaewon Class (2020)

Seo-jun plays the character of an ex-convict in this hit K-drama, who opens a street bar in Itaewon as a way to seek revenge from the family who killed his father.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)

The popular romance-comedy k-drama won netizens hearts as Seo-jun alongside co-star Min-young portrayed an egocentric corporate executive and the secretary, respectively. Seo-jun’s character goes out of his way to change his long-time secretary’s mind after she resigns due to an unknown reason.

Fight For My Way (2017)

The story follows the lives of four friends who struggle to follow their dreams as several obstacles are thrown their way. The star-studded cast also includes Kim Ji-won from 2024 hit drama, ‘Queen of Tears’.

Jinny’s Kitchen (2023)

This culinary show focuses on Seo-jin, the boss, and his employees who introduce Korean street food to customers in different corners of the world. season 1 included the cast, including Park Seo-jun, Choi Woo-shik, BTS’ V, and more in Bacalar, Mexico. And season 2 shows the cast opening a restaurant in Ttukbaegi, Iceland.