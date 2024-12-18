Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has expressed his belief in Marcus Rashford’s importance to the team, despite recent comments from the forward hinting at a potential departure from Old Trafford.

Rashford, 27, stated earlier this week that he is “ready for a new challenge and the next steps” in his career. His remarks came shortly after he was omitted from the squad for United’s derby victory over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

The England international’s last Premier League start was on December 1, in a 4-0 win against Everton, where he scored twice.

Speaking about Rashford’s situation, Amorim acknowledged the player’s talent and highlighted his focus on the present: “This kind of club needs big talent, and he’s a big talent. My aim is to help Marcus perform at his best.”

When asked about Rashford’s desire for a new challenge, Amorim responded: “I think it’s fair. We already have a new challenge here. This is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and we’re in a tough situation. I hope all my players are ready for this challenge.”

Amorim also suggested that United will explore new approaches to help Rashford rediscover his best form, adding: “We’ll try different things to get him back to the levels he has shown before.”

United face Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup quarter-finals on Thursday, but Amorim remained tight-lipped about Rashford’s involvement, as well as that of winger Alejandro Garnacho, who was also left out of the squad for the City match.

“We have one more training session. If they train well, I’ll make my decision,” Amorim said.

Rashford, a product of United’s academy, has made 426 appearances for the club since his debut in 2016, scoring 138 goals. His standout campaign came in 2022-23 when he netted 30 goals in 56 appearances, earning him a new five-year contract.