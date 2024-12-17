Dubai: Gukesh Dommaraju has a fear of heights. The 18-year-old openly admitted it after winning the World Chess Championship in Singapore last Thursday. However, he volunteered to go along with his coach, Polish GM Grzegorz Gajewski, for bungee jumping in Singapore.

“On a rest day, we went for a walk on the beach, and Gayu (Gajewski) and I looked at people trying bungee jumping. I am scared of heights, and Gayu said that if you win this title, I am going to jump off. I said I’ll also join you. I don’t know why I said this. Now I am looking forward to jumping off the bridge — probably Paddy [Upton] also,” Gukesh shared in a video posted on the International Chess Federation’s (FIDE) X handle.

Champion fulfils his promise

“I want to become the youngest world chess champion,” he had declared six years ago, and he truly achieved the feat. Keeping his promise, the Chennai teenager also jumped off Bungy Jump at Sentosa.

“I did it,” Gukesh posted in a video on FIDE’s X handle, showing him hanging upside down from a height of 47 metres.

Hero’s welcome in Chennai

India’s newly crowned champion received a rousing welcome at Chennai Airport on Monday. Fans turned up in large numbers to celebrate the country’s chess prodigy, who made history by defeating China’s Ding Liren in the decisive 14th game of the FIDE World Championship match.

Gukesh was surrounded by crowds as he made his way out of the airport. “I am very glad to be here. I could see the support and what it means to India. You guys are amazing. You gave me so much energy,” Gukesh told reporters upon arrival.

Gukesh received a warm welcome on his return to Chennai on Monday. Image Credit: ANI

A final game to remember

The championship, which was tied at 6.5-6.5 heading into the final game, culminated in a stellar performance by Gukesh, who secured a 7.5-6.5 victory over Ding Liren.

Following his triumph, Gukesh was overwhelmed with emotion and broke down in tears, calling the win the “best moment of his life” during the post-match press conference.

A heartwarming gesture

In a touching moment after the match, Gukesh immediately handed over the trophy to his parents, a gesture that reflected his gratitude and humility.

The final game, which lasted 68 moves, was a fitting conclusion to an intense championship. At one point, with the scores tied at 6.5 each, a single move or mistake could have determined the outcome. Gukesh’s poise and determination made all the difference.