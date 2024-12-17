Dubai: Dubai Police impounded 17 vehicles and issued 101 fines against drivers who engaged in reckless behaviour and caused “chaos” on Al Meydan Street last week, an official said on Tuesday.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations, added that the violations included illegal vehicle use, generating excessive noise, and performing dangerous stunts, which endangered their lives and the safety of other road users and disturbed nearby residential areas.

Zero tolerance for offenders

He said the impounded vehicles face varying detention periods depending on the severity of the offence, alongside fines outlined in the Federal Traffic and Roads Law.

“Under Decree No. 30 of 2023 concerning vehicle impoundment, violators are subject to a release fee of up to Dh50,000, forming part of the strict deterrent measures against such hazardous behaviour,” Maj Gen Al Mazrouei quoted the law.

He reiterated that Dubai Police has repeatedly warned against irresponsible driving practices and stressed that there is zero tolerance for offenders, in order to ensure public safety. However, some drivers persist in committing such violations, requiring decisive actions to uphold traffic security.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei emphasised that Dubai Police’s efforts are part of a comprehensive strategy to enhance traffic safety and reduce accidents caused by reckless behaviour. The efforts also align with the force’s awareness campaign #SafeRoadforEveryone.

Report violators

“The police particularly call on the youth to adhere to traffic regulations, ensuring the safety of all road users and achieving higher levels of security across the emirate’s roads,” he urged.