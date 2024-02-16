Sharjah: At leat 11 vehicles have been impounded by Sharjah Police for reckless driving during rain.
According to the police, motorists have been charged with driving recklessly and performing dangerous stunts during the rain. They not only endangered their lives but also posed risk to other road users. Police said that such a negative behaviour is not tolerated at all.
Police have also issued fines to at least 84 motorists who had gathered at the same location to watch stunts.
Police have called upon drivers to adhere to laws and traffic regulations to avoid hefty fines. Police also appreciate the community members for their cooperation for reporting such incidents.