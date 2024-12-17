Dubai: As many as 90 exclusive car number plates ranging from two to five digits will be auctioned in Dubai on December 28.

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the numbers include “highly coveted super plates” AA 21 and BB 55.

The auction will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on December 28, starting at 4:30pm. Bidders can begin registering on December 23.

Attendees are encouraged to pre-register via the RTA website (www.rta.ae), the Dubai Drive app, or at RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha. Seats in the auction hall are limited, with priority given to registered bidders.

On-site registration will be available from 2pm on the day of the auction.