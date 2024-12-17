Dubai: As many as 90 exclusive car number plates ranging from two to five digits will be auctioned in Dubai on December 28.
The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said the numbers include “highly coveted super plates” AA 21 and BB 55.
The auction will take place at the InterContinental Dubai Festival City Hotel on December 28, starting at 4:30pm. Bidders can begin registering on December 23.
Attendees are encouraged to pre-register via the RTA website (www.rta.ae), the Dubai Drive app, or at RTA’s Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Al Ramool, Deira, and Al Barsha. Seats in the auction hall are limited, with priority given to registered bidders.
On-site registration will be available from 2pm on the day of the auction.
Participation is subject to a 5% VAT. Each bidder must have a Dubai traffic file and submit a refundable security deposit of Dh25,000 to the RTA. Additionally, a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120 must be paid at the designated Customer Happiness Centres. Payments can be made by credit card via the website or the Dubai Drive app.