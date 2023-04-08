Dubai: Number plate P7 sold for record Dh55 million at 'Most Noble Numbers' charity auction

Dubai: Emirates Auction has set a new Guinness World Record for selling the world's most expensive number plate at the "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction for special vehicle plates.
Plate number P7 was sold for a whopping Dh55 million, making it the most expensive number plate in the world. All proceeds from the auction will go directly to support the "1 Billion Meals Endowment" campaign aimed at establishing the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund.
The "Most Noble Numbers" charity auction was organised on Saturday at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach, by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).
The auction included several special vehicle plate numbers, including 10 two-digit numbers AA19, AA22, AA80, O71, X36, W78, H31, Z37, J57 and N41, as well as other special plate numbers Y900, Q22222 and Y6666. The number AA19 was sold for Dh4.9 million, O 71 for Dh2.150 million and Q22222 for Dh975,000.
Auctions prove to be a modern, innovative source of support for charity and humanitarian efforts, with the first edition of Most Noble Numbers auction, running alongside the “100 Million Meals” campaign in Ramadan 2021, bringing in around Dh50.45 million in one night only, helping the campaign double its target and eventually record 220 million meals.
The Most Noble Numbers charity auction for special mobile numbers in Dubai collected Dh53 million for Ramadan 2022 “1 Billion Meals” campaign, while the Abu Dhabi Police Most Noble Number in-person and online auctions supported the campaign with Dh111 million.