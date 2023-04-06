Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi is currently hosting an online auction for 555 vehicle license plates and artwork, with proceeds to be donated to the UAE’s 1 Billion Meals initiative.
The second edition of the Most Noble Numbers online charity auction is being organised by Abu Dhabi Police, with distinctive plates up for grabs.
The auction kicked off on April 4, and will continue until April 10. The last day of the auction will coincide with Zayed Humanitarian Day, which is marked every year on the 19th day of Ramadan.
The most special number in this edition is plate number 19. Other distinctive numbers include 77, 88, 55, 78, 100, 555, 999, 900, and 7777.
Bidders can download the Emirates Auction smartphone app to place their bids.
