Dubai: Generosity and philanthropy dominated the night as millions of dirhams were raised during the first Most Noble Numbers charity auction on Saturday, in support of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

The charity auction, organised by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), offered special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers.

Acquiring fancy numbers meant providing meals for the needy. Organisers said all proceeds will go towards supporting the efforts of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, the largest in the region to provide food support to undernourished children, refugees, displaced people, and those affected by disasters and crises in 50 countries across the world. According to MBRGI, funds equivalent to providing 340million meals were already raised since the campaign was launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Fierce bidding

The night was characterised with fierce bidding as distinguished personalities and philanthropists tried to outbid each other as they opened their pockets to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.

The bidding started on a strong note, with the first special mobile number placed under the hammer — du’s special number 058-1111113 getting 14 times its opening bid. Starting bid was Dh10,000 and it was sold more than 14 times, at Dh140,000 to the owner (auctioneer) of paddle number 300. The same auctioneer bid Dh35,000 to acquire Etisalat special number 056-9999955.

The first special car plate put under the hammer was V66, a number revered across the world, associated with the famous Route 66. The opening bid was Dh1 million, but it immediately increased to Dh4 million and was sold to auctioneer number 281.

Dh5 million mobile number

Lot number 4 was Etisalat’s Diamond+ mobile number 054-9999999. Opening bid was Dh50,000 and jumped to Dh1 million in just ten seconds after being placed under the hammer. It was eventually sold at staggering Dh2.5 million to auctioneer 10.

RTA special plate number AA8

Bid for RTA special plate number AA8 opened at Dh5 million. Bidding became fierce and in no time it went up to Dh20 million, before settling at Dh35 million and was bought by auctioneer number 10.

The auction went on late into the night and auctioneers were still waiting to bid for RTA special plate number F55, Y66; as well as other special mobile numbers, until reports last came in.

Last year, MBRGI had raised Dh50,450,000 for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, with single-digit car plate number AA9 sold off for a whopping Dh38 million.

Next charity auction