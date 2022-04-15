Dubai: Tomorrow, the first Most Noble Numbers charity auction opens the floor for bidding on special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers in Dubai, with its proceeds going towards the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative organised by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the largest in the region to provide food support to the underprivileged and undernourished.

Organised by Emirates Auction, in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA), Emirates Telecommunication Group Company PJSC (Etisalat) and Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), the Most Noble Numbers charity auction in Dubai and Abu Dhabi will include special vehicle plate numbers and mobile numbers.

The auction supports the humanitarian goals of the ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, which is seeking to send one billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in need around the world — especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and hunger threatens more than 800 million people.

The first Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.

In Abu Dhabi, the auction will take place on April 20, at the Emirates Palace, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.

Single and double-digit numbers

Tomorrow’s Most Noble Numbers charity auction will offer a set of special Dubai vehicle plate numbers — most notably the single-digit plate number AA8 — in addition to three double-digit plate numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.

Unique phone numbers

At the auction in Dubai, Etisalat is putting up the Diamond+ mobile number 549999999 and the Diamond mobile numbers 569999995, 569199999, 569999955, 565566666. In Abu Dhabi, Etisalat’s Diamond numbers for the auction are 547444444, 542244444, 542422222, 547799999, and 5677777.

At the auction in Dubai, du is putting up a range of special mobile numbers, including 581111113, 589999991, 586666663, 581333333, 586333333. At the auction in Abu Dhabi, du’s special mobile numbers available for bidding include: 589999996, 586666662, 581111114, 582444444, 586222222.

Tomorrow’s Most Noble Numbers charity auction will offer a set of special Dubai vehicle plate numbers and phone numbers. Image Credit: Supplied

Participation in the broader charity movement

Masood Mohamed Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Etisalat, confirmed that the company is participating for the second year in a row in the Most Noble Numbers charity auction. Last year, the company supported the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign in raising more than Dh50 million, where bidding on special numbers provided by Etisalat reached a total of Dh3.6 million. He said: “We are proud to once again join the social movement and support an innovative concept such as the Most Noble Numbers charity auction, which is part of the wider ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative to extend a helping hand to 50 countries.”

Enabling the pioneers of giving

Fahad Al-Hasawi, CEO of du, said: “Supporting charity and humanitarian initiatives is a pivotal part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) strategy. The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative, which has been launched in the UAE to aid the needy and the poor in 50 countries around the world by providing them with direct food support, in cooperation with international organizations and regional food networks, represents a humanitarian initiative unprecedented in its size at the level of the region.”

He added: “Our partnership with Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in the Most Noble Numbers auction enables philanthropists in the UAE community to contribute to humanitarian work by bidding on distinguished numbers provided by du, the proceeds of which will support this humanitarian initiative.”

The ‘1 Billion Meals’ initiative