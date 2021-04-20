Proceeds of the auction will go to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest food donation drive in the region. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) will organise charity art auctions to raise funds for the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign.

The live auction, to be held on Saturday at Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah in Dubai, will display a piece of Kaaba cover (Kiswa), embroidered in gold and silver, donated by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai. There will also be rare artworks by world-renowned artists and figures including Pablo Picasso, Nelson Mandela, Salvador Dali and Henri Matisse. The live in-person auction will also see Hollywood actor Will Smith revealing a collaborative painting with British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri.

Expanded scope

Proceeds will go to the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign, the largest food donation drive in the region, that aims to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the Middle East, Asia, and Africa during Ramadan. The food distribution operations expanded to 10 more countries after the campaign’s strategic partner Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH) announced financing and implementing food relief operations in a rnew list of countries in Africa, Asia, and South America.

One of the artworks at the auction. Image Credit: Supplied

Simultaneously, a silent auction is running from April 19 to 30, with 53 items on display including signed jerseys by international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal. The online auction will enable the public to bid on winning exclusive experiences such as attending the famous Formula 1 race in Monaco or Abu Dhabi, watching the Northern Lights in Lapland, spending a vacation in the Italian countryside of Tuscany, and experiencing zero gravity and floating in the void as astronauts do.

Organised in collaboration with Maupy Auction, the MBRGI’s Live and Silent auctions aim to bring together art collectors and enthusiasts and present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the public to own rare and valuable items, while donating for a good cause.

Collaborative Art

The live auction will see the revealing of a unique collaborative work between Hollywood star Will Smith and British-Indian artist Sacha Jafri. The painting presents an additional layer on top of one of Jafri’s iconic canvas panels inspired from his $62 million painting ‘The Journey of Humanity’, which broke the Guinness World Records for the ‘Largest Art Canvas’

A unique opportunity to own one of the world’s most valuable works of art created as a collaboration by two living legends and world-leaders in their chosen fields: artist Sacha Jafri and actor Will Smith.

Important Works

The in-person public auction will have on display works by the late South African leader Nelson Mandela, such as the Swallow, in addition to a rare collection of gold and silver medallions designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso.

David Hockney’s paintings ‘The Sailor’ will be on display. Image Credit: Supplied

David Hockney’s paintings ‘The Sailor’ and ‘The Western House’ will be on display alongside paintings ‘Untitled’ and ‘Waso’ by Joan Miró, ‘Flower and Vase’ by Henri Matisse, as well as drawing ‘Search in the Faces’ by Salvador Dali.

Philanthropists across the world keen to provide food support to millions of disadvantaged people can know more about the Live auction through www.100millionmeals.ae.

Series

The MBRGI’s virtual silent auction will have on display 53 items, including unique art pieces, exclusive experiences, and collectibles from high-profile personalities. The public can see and bid on the items until the 30th of April on www.100millionmealsauction.com.

Rare Collectibles

The charity auctions series showcase personal collections of world leaders including Shaikh Mohammad, the late South African President Nelson Mandela, and other celebrities such as international football stars Cristiano Ronaldo, Mesut Ozil, Nicolas Anelka, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.

Coinciding with food distribution

The auctions coincide with food distribution operations of the ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign that had already begun in several countries. The campaign aims to reach 30 countries, as part of the UAE’s contribution to global efforts to combat hunger and malnutrition. The UAE, through its humanitarian initiatives, is committed to offering relief and support to the needy and the afflicted, spreading hope and mitigating the effects of crises and disasters.

Other Donation Channels