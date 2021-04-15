1 of 9
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced the plans for a new Museum of the Future, on 4 March 2015, that is intended to actively produce futuristic inventions and support the UAE’s mission to be a global innovation engine. Defined by its soft, calligraphy-covered geometry, Dubai’s Museum of the Future is a monumental new icon that hosts an exhibition
space for forward-thinking innovations.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
2 of 9
Latest pictures of the Museum of the Future in Dubai reveal that it is nearing completion, with its exterior works largely done.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 9
As well as providing a permanent home for the many innovations, the Museum of the Future claims to work to stimulate and incubate solutions to the challenges of future cities. It will bring together researchers, designers, inventors and financiers under one roof.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
4 of 9
The Museum of the Future further aims to strengthen Dubai's position in the coming few years as a global hub for future and emerging technologies, and supports the execution of the emirate's strategic plans and initiatives.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
5 of 9
The creation of the museum reflects Sheikh Mohammed's vision that a new approach is required for fast-moving, dynamic, and uncertain times to create long-lasting innovations that benefit both organisations and society. Design-led and future-orientated experimentation is an increasingly essential capability for governments and the private sector. It is founded on the concept that the best way to create these innovations is through forward-looking, design-led technology, experimentation and prototyping.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
6 of 9
The museum will hold scientific conferences and offer advanced courses and specialised workshops on design and innovation covering scientific developments, trends and techniques. It will contribute enormously to education by developing new curricula and novel approaches to design, innovation and entrepreneurship for students all over the world, in collaboration with the brightest and most experienced experts.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
7 of 9
The oval-shaped home of futuristic technology. The building is designed by Killa Design and has caught the attention of press and architects worldwide.
Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Media Office
8 of 9
As each panel of the facade is fixed in place, more of the Arabic calligraphy that will adorn the exterior of the 78m-high museum comes into view.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 9
Together, the calligraphy and the building’s unconventional shape have made this one of the most complex construction projects ever attempted. Above, workers cleaning the facade.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News