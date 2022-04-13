Dubai: In cooperation with Emirates Auction, the Most Noble Numbers charity auctions for special vehicle plate numbers will be launched on Saturday, April 16, with the participation of elite businessmen as well as charity and humanitarian pioneers.
The auctions will support the efforts of the 1 Billion Meals initiative. The auctions will be held over two events in Dubai and Abu Dhabi in addition to the 555 online auctions next week with the support of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai and Abu Dhabi Police. The public can participate by bidding on a set of special vehicle plate numbers in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai and online, with all proceeds going towards feeding millions of hungry people in 50 countries around the world.
The auctions support the humanitarian goals of the 1 Billion Meals initiative organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is seeking to send 1 billion messages of hope and solidarity from the UAE to those in greatest need – especially at a time when food prices are rising globally and the hunger challenge that threatens more than 800 million people intensifies.
Special numbers in Dubai
The first Most Noble Numbers charity auction will be held in Dubai on Saturday, April 16, at the Four Seasons Hotel Jumeirah, in the presence of distinguished personalities and philanthropists from various economic sectors and charitable institutions and who are keen to support this humanitarian cause in the month of giving.
The Most Noble Numbers auction in Dubai will offer a set of special numbers for vehicle plates in Dubai – most notably the unique plate number AA8 – in addition to three distinct numbers: F55, V66 and Y66.