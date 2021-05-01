The buyer of the AA9 plate at the auction, who did not want to be named, said: “I just want to say a big thank you to His Highness Shaikh Mohammad [bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], for giving us this chance to be part of this charity programme.” Image Credit: Antonin Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: A special-issue Dubai car plate number AA9 was sold for a record Dh38 million during the ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, which raised a total of Dh48.49 million on Saturday in Dubai for the UAE’s ‘100 Million Meals’ Ramadan campaign.

The buyer of the AA9 plate at the auction, who did not want to be named, said: “I just want to say a big thank you to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed [bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], for giving us this chance to be part of this charity programme.”

Saturday’s auction was for special Dubai car number plates and exclusive UAE mobile numbers from Etisalat telecom firm.

Plate number AA9 raised the highest amount of Dh38 million. The highest for mobile number 056 9999999 went for Dh3 million.

The auction was held the patronage and in the presence of Shaikh Mansoor Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council. The event was organised by Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) in partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Etisalat, and Emirates Auction.

What was sold

The auction, held at Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City, gave bidders the opportunity to own the single-digit car plate AA9 and three double-digit car plates: U31, T38, and E51.

Up for bidding also were five exclusive Etisalat mobile numbers: 056999999 , 0569999993, 0549999993, 0565555556, and 0545555558.

Two donors also donated a total of Dh550,000 before the auction started.

Proceeds will go towards providing food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries during Ramadan.

Attendees to the auction include several philanthropists, high-profile personalities, and businessmen to support 100 Million Meals.

Previous auction

Most Noble Numbers was the second charity auction to be held by MBRGI to raise funds for the 100 Million Meals. Last week, a charity art auction, which displayed rare and valuable masterpieces from world-renowned contemporary artists, had raised Dh36.6 million.

Although 100 Million Meals campaign reached its target, raising Dh100 million from 185,000 donors in just 10 days, the mission of giving continues.

How to donate

The charity auctions are additional platforms to the four main donation channels available. Companies and the public can still donate through the campaign’s website http://www.100millionmeals.ae; by making a bank transfer to the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201); by sending “Meal” on SMS to the specified UAE numbers (Du or Etisalat) listed on the website; or by contacting the campaign’s call center on the toll-free number 8004999.

Ramadan campaign

Low-income families, orphans, widows and refugees in several countries started receiving food parcels that will enable them to prepare their own nutritious meals throughout Ramadan.

MBRGI is coordinating with regional and local partners in beneficiary countries to ensure swift and efficient food distribution to reach the largest segments of people in need.

Food distribution already started in Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Angola, Ghana and Uganda, with aims to reach 30 countries across the world. Besides contributing to global efforts to combat world hunger and malnutrition, the campaign aims to form a food safety net and provide a chance to a dignified life among poor populations.

Car plates

AA 9: Dh38 million

U 31: Dh2.6 million

E 51: Dh2.45 million

T 38: Dh1.8 million

Mobile numbers