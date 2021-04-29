1 of 20
Even the 'Pink Moon' came with the 'mask', Please wear a mask and stay safe and secure from COVID-19
Image Credit: Amitabh Sharma/Gulf News reader
The most spectacular sunset against the inimitable Dubai’s skyline at Dubai Creek Harbour.
Image Credit: Eyad Mananthala/Gulf News reader
Super Moon in the UAE
Image Credit: Faseeh Fawaz (@lllezz)/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Festival Bay showing Burj Khalifa Dubai
Image Credit: Babitha Sumesh/Gulf News reader
Don't forget, beautiful sunsets need cloudy skies
Image Credit: Daryll Jude Pink/Gulf News reader
Al Madam Ghost Village in Sharjah
Image Credit: Ahsan Rehaan/Gulf News reader
New Khor Fakkan Road, Sharjah
Image Credit: Ahsan Rehaan/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah
Image Credit: Arjun Varier/Gulf News reader
Sunset at the Airport Road
Image Credit: Arjun Varier/Gulf News reader
Lovely sunset over The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Image Credit: Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader
Cloudy weather in Ajman
Image Credit: Faseehuddin Ahmed/Gulf News reader
Sunset at Jumeirah Beach, Dubai
Image Credit: Riaz Musthafa/Gulf News reader
Foggy weather in Sharjah
Image Credit: Mehr Un Nisa Naqvi/Gulf News reader
Another foggy day in Sharjah
Image Credit: Mehr Un Nisa Naqvi/Gulf News reader
Full moon in the UAE
Image Credit: Prashob Nair/Gulf News reader
Full moon in the UAE
Image Credit: Prashob Nair/Gulf News reader
Moon as close as we can see from the Earth
Image Credit: Serena H/Gulf News reader
Burning flame during sunset in Sharjah
Image Credit: Salim Al Balooshi/Gulf News reader
Colourful skies at sunset time
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Sunrise in Ajman
Image Credit: Yousufuddin Ahmed/Gulf News reader