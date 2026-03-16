GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE responds to possible Iranian missile, drone threat; residents reassured

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE responds to possible Iranian missile, drone threat; residents reassured
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Authorities have issued an all-clear alert, confirming that the situation is currently safe and residents can resume normal activities.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.

Authorities have urged residents to remain in safe locations and to follow official channels for updates and warnings as the situation develops.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

 What residents should do during emergency alerts

  • Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.

  • Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.

  • Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.

  • Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.

  • Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.

Related Topics:
IranUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Smoke rises after an Iranian drone attack in the port area of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 1, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

US military learning how to fight Iran's drones

6m read
A screengrab from a video shared by the US Central Command showing an Iranian combat ship up in flames after being hit in a precision strike. American Admiral Brad Cooper said "strike waves" were carried out nearly every hour from different locations and directions going into Iran. 

5,500 targets inside Iran 'eliminated': US commander

3m read
UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

UAE says it's acting in self-defence after Iran attacks

1m read
A man stands next to the destruction at the site of an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the village of Douris, near Baalbeck in Lebanon's Bekaa valley is seen on March 6, 2026.

Intense Israeli strikes hit Iran and Lebanon

5m read