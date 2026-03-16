UAE responds to possible Iranian missile, drone threat; residents reassured

Authorities have stressed the importance of staying in safe locations
Authorities have issued an all-clear alert, confirming that the situation is currently safe and residents can resume normal activities.
Earlier today, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that UAE air defence systems were actively responding to incoming missile and drone threats launched from Iran amid ongoing regional hostilities.
Authorities have urged residents to remain in safe locations and to follow official channels for updates and warnings as the situation develops.
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What residents should do during emergency alerts
Prioritise safety over filming: Do not record videos or post content on social media during alerts. Follow official instructions immediately.
Motorists stay on the move: Continue driving safely to your destination. Only seek shelter upon arrival; do not stop vehicles on the road.
Seek secure locations: Residents should go directly to a safe location or remain indoors until an official ‘all clear’ is announced.
Use emergency hotline responsibly: Call 999 only for genuine emergencies to keep lines open for critical cases.
Avoid spreading rumours: Do not share unverified information online; rely on official channels for updates.