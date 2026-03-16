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Emirates flights to and from Dubai Airport suspended until further notice

Airline urges passengers not to travel to the airport as operations remain paused

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Emirates flights suspended until further notice, it said March 16, Monday morning.
Emirates flights suspended until further notice, it said March 16, Monday morning.
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The Dubai-based carrier said it is working with relevant authorities to assess the situation and determine when it can safely resume operations.

“All Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to assess the situation and support the safe resumption of operations when possible.”

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The announcement comes after Dubai Airports reported a temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Emirates passengers with flights today are advised not to travel to the airport. “Customers are reminded not to travel to the airport at this time and to continue checking Emirates' travel updates section for the latest information," it said.

The airline thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption and reiterated that safety remains its top priority.

The airline did not specify when operations are expected to resume.

Early Monday morning, the Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest airport. DMO said the incident affected one of the airport's fuel tanks.

Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office.

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.

Some flights from DXB are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) amid ongoing operational disruptions, Dubai Airports said.

The flight suspension comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after a conflict involving the United States and Israel targeting Iran began in late February.

The situation has disrupted airspace across parts of the region, forcing several airlines to reroute or suspend flights as authorities monitor security risks and aviation safety.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Emirates airlineUS-Israel-Iran war

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