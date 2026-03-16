Airline urges passengers not to travel to the airport as operations remain paused
The Dubai-based carrier said it is working with relevant authorities to assess the situation and determine when it can safely resume operations.
“All Emirates flights to and from Dubai remain suspended until further notice. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to assess the situation and support the safe resumption of operations when possible.”
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The announcement comes after Dubai Airports reported a temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
Emirates passengers with flights today are advised not to travel to the airport. “Customers are reminded not to travel to the airport at this time and to continue checking Emirates' travel updates section for the latest information," it said.
The airline thanked passengers for their patience during the disruption and reiterated that safety remains its top priority.
The airline did not specify when operations are expected to resume.
Early Monday morning, the Dubai Media Office reported a drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB), the world's busiest airport. DMO said the incident affected one of the airport's fuel tanks.
Shortly after, Dubai Civil Defence teams successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. "No injuries have been reported," said Dubai Media Office.
Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has announced the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of passengers and staff.
Some flights from DXB are being diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) amid ongoing operational disruptions, Dubai Airports said.
The flight suspension comes amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after a conflict involving the United States and Israel targeting Iran began in late February.
The situation has disrupted airspace across parts of the region, forcing several airlines to reroute or suspend flights as authorities monitor security risks and aviation safety.