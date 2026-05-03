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Passenger opens emergency exit, jumps from taxiing Air Arabia flight at Chennai airport

Airport operations were temporarily affected as a precaution

Last updated:
Christian Borbon, Senior Web Editor
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For illustrative purposes only.
For illustrative purposes only.
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Authorities are investigating an incident in which a passenger opened an emergency exit and jumped from an Air Arabia flight while it was still taxiing after landing at Chennai International Airport early on Sunday.

The individual was travelling on a flight arriving from Sharjah. Officials said the aircraft had already vacated the main runway and was moving slowly toward the terminal when the passenger opened the emergency exit and jumped onto the taxiway.

Security personnel responded immediately and detained the individual. "The flight was still slowly on the move as he jumped out. There was no loss of life or damage to the aircraft," according to a report on NDTV. No injuries to passengers or crew were reported.

The pilot alerted ground authorities after the breach, prompting a swift response from personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The passenger was subsequently handed over to local police for questioning.

Operations briefly disrupted

Airport operations were temporarily affected as a precaution. The main runway was closed for approximately an hour in the early morning, with flights redirected to a secondary runway during that period, officials said.

Preliminary information suggests the passenger had been unwell during the flight, with reports indicating he had complained of nausea before landing. Whether his condition contributed to the incident remains under investigation.

Authorities have not officially confirmed the identity of the individual, though initial reports suggest he may be from Tamil Nadu. Investigators are examining how the emergency exit was opened during taxiing and whether aviation safety procedures were followed.

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