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Air Arabia resumes limited flights to 52 global destinations

Air Arabia resumes limited flights from UAE across 52 destinations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The reduced schedule currently covers a network of 52 global destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.
The reduced schedule currently covers a network of 52 global destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe.
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Sharjah: Air Arabia said it is operating a limited number of flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, subject to regulatory and operational approvals, as services gradually resume following recent disruptions.

The airline said passengers can book available flights through its website, mobile application or authorised travel agents. Travellers whose flights were previously cancelled may also rebook, provided they have not already opted for a refund or itinerary change.

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The reduced schedule currently covers a network of 52 global destinations across the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. These include Beirut and Bahrain; cities in Bangladesh such as Chittagong and Dhaka; and multiple destinations in Egypt, including Alexandria, Cairo, Cairo Sphinx and Sohag.

Flights are also operating to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia, Athens in Greece, and a wide range of cities across India, including Ahmedabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi. The network extends to Iraq, Jordan and Kenya, as well as Kathmandu in Nepal and Salalah in Oman.

In South Asia, services include several cities in Pakistan, such as Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. The airline is also flying to destinations across Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, alongside Colombo in Sri Lanka, Damascus in Syria, Bangkok in Thailand, and Istanbul and Trabzon in Turkey.

Air Arabia said the schedule remains subject to change depending on approvals, urging passengers to check the latest updates before travelling.

 airfligh

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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