The annual list highlights influential figures shaping the future of philanthropy
Muna Easa Al Gurg has been named in the 2026 TIME100 Philanthropy list, in recognition of her efforts to support women and girls across the Middle East and North Africa.
The annual list by TIME highlights influential figures shaping the future of philanthropy and social impact.
Al Gurg is the founder of Meem Foundation, which was established in 2024 with a focus on supporting women and girls through education, healthcare and economic empowerment programmes.
The foundation works with underserved communities, including refugees and displaced populations, aiming to provide access to opportunities, skills and resources that help improve lives.
Meem Foundation also works as both a grant-maker and impact investor, partnering with organisations across different sectors. These include Al Jalila Foundation, New York University Abu Dhabi Clinical AI Lab, Every Pregnancy and Anara Impact Capital.
In 2025, Al Gurg also signed the Giving Pledge, a global initiative where individuals commit to dedicating the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.
The TIME100 Philanthropy list was launched in 2025 and recognises people making a significant impact in philanthropy and social development around the world.
The recognition highlights growing attention on initiatives in the region focused on gender equity, healthcare access and community development.