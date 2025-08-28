Empowering women is the UAE’s most strategic investment

As we mark Emirati Women’s Day, I see clearly that our future is inseparable from women’s leadership; and Emirati women are central to the UAE’s ambitions. Through the lens of ‘We the UAE 2031’, which aims to double the nation’s GDP to Dh3 trillion while fostering social and economic development, women’s leadership and entrepreneurship will be critical engines of growth. Looking even further ahead, the UAE Centennial 2071 envisions a nation equipped for the challenges of tomorrow, where future generations inherit a country shaped by knowledge, skill, and vision.