UAE President: Emirati women’s achievements significantly contributed to the UAE’s development

Building on this legacy, the UAE ranked 13th globally and 1st regionally in the 2025 UNDP Gender Equality Index. Key milestones included the 2018 Cabinet approval of the first legislation on equal pay, notably Federal Decree-Law No. 27 of 2018 on equal pay for men and women in the federal government, and Federal Decree-Law No. 33 of 2021 regulating labour relations in the private sector, which mandates equal pay for equal work or work of equal value.