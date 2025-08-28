Dubai: “There are still many male-dominated sectors,” admits Maha Gorton, the powerhouse leading the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai.

“And who sits at the tables shapes what happens. Shapes what gets built.”

It’s a gentle reminder that while the UAE has made significant strides, some industries are still catching up. Gorton, however, isn’t one to dwell on barriers.

“Some sectors are improving,” says half-British, Half-Egyptian entrepreneur with an Emirati passport.

“In others, representation is still limited, and that’s where we need to keep pushing. Change is happening, but I’d love to see it happen faster.”

And her stage for that change is the Women’s Pavilion, which she leads with both pride and urgency.

“It’s such an incredible honour and privilege to be able to lead on something that’s so important,” she tells me.

“On days like Emirati Women’s Day, we really get to celebrate and spotlight incredible Emirati women shaping the world around us.”

This year, the spotlight turned to women in city-building — and not just in the literal sense.

“We wanted to highlight how Emirati women are shaping the cities we live in,” she explains.