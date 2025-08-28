The day is all about spotlighting incredible Emirati talents shaping the world, says Maha
Dubai: “There are still many male-dominated sectors,” admits Maha Gorton, the powerhouse leading the Women’s Pavilion at Expo City Dubai.
“And who sits at the tables shapes what happens. Shapes what gets built.”
It’s a gentle reminder that while the UAE has made significant strides, some industries are still catching up. Gorton, however, isn’t one to dwell on barriers.
“Some sectors are improving,” says half-British, Half-Egyptian entrepreneur with an Emirati passport.
“In others, representation is still limited, and that’s where we need to keep pushing. Change is happening, but I’d love to see it happen faster.”
And her stage for that change is the Women’s Pavilion, which she leads with both pride and urgency.
“It’s such an incredible honour and privilege to be able to lead on something that’s so important,” she tells me.
“On days like Emirati Women’s Day, we really get to celebrate and spotlight incredible Emirati women shaping the world around us.”
This year, the spotlight turned to women in city-building — and not just in the literal sense.
“We wanted to highlight how Emirati women are shaping the cities we live in,” she explains.
“From urban planning and design to sports, arts, and culture — they’re influencing every part of the city we live in, creating a truly inclusive place.”
What makes Maha's mission deeply personal is her daughter.
“I have an Emirati daughter,” she says.
“For me, having these women as role models for her is so powerful. When the younger generation see what these incredible women are doing, it means there’s someone relatable for every little girl who also dreams big.”
She pauses and adds: “We keep reminding her, keep dreaming big. These women we are celebrating today are a reminder and an incredible source of hope.”
Ask her what stereotype she’d like to smash, and she doesn’t miss a beat. “The limitations based on gender. They need to change and they need to stop.”
Her proof? Women already leading.
“We have incredible female leadership. Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, is an example — and she shows those stereotypes are completely irrelevant.”
As for the old cliché that women don’t support each other? Gorton rolls her eyes.
“We really are stronger together,” she says. Borrowing the words of Dr Jane Goodall, she adds: “Alone, I can plant a tree. But together, I can build a forest.”
Her message to women wanting leadership roles is refreshingly direct. “Keep pushing. There will be days when it’s disheartening, when you feel no door is going to open. But never be afraid to ask for help. And never be afraid to help someone else. Because when we do it together, we’re strong.”
That idea — solidarity as strength — runs through her vision for the Pavilion, and for the UAE itself.
When I ask what makes her most proud to be a part of change in the UAE, she doesn’t point to one moment but to a way of life.
“It wasn’t one defining moment. What I’m most proud of is the sense of community. That’s something that ties us all together. We evolve, we change, but that sense of community is why the UAE has grown in such a phenomenal way.”
