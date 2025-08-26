Dubai: “See you at the Oscars,” Josh Brolin had told me with a wink during our whirlwind Abu Dhabi interview for Dune: Part Two. Behind us, the sprawling Al Wathba desert stood as a silent witness to his cheeky confidence. Fast-forward, and it looks like the UAE’s deserts are ready for another big-screen encore.

For Dune, however, Abu Dhabi is more than a backdrop — it’s a character in itself. The sweeping dunes of Liwa doubled as Arrakis, giving Villeneuve’s operatic vision the authenticity and scale that a soundstage could never replicate. With Part Three, the saga returns full circle to the very terrain that has defined its identity.

From Tom Cruise dangling off the Burj Khalifa in Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol to the adrenaline-fueled stunts of Furious 7, the UAE has steadily become Hollywood’s desert of choice. Its appeal lies not only in the raw spectacle of its landscapes but also in the infrastructure and incentives: a 30% rebate, a ready pool of local talent, and production facilities that rival international set ups.

