Billed as one of Dubai's first home-grown feature films, its British Emirati director Ali F Mustafa tried to capture on celluloid the true spirit of Dubai with a multi-ethnic ensemble cast. The movie was shot across 40 locations. "I was tired of people comparing Dubai to a Disneyland. Most of them take one look at the glitzy buildings and assume it's an artificial place. My film has none of that. It has real people with real problems. Like any other city in the world, my film shows both the positives and the negatives," said Mustafa. The film marked the debut of Emirati TV presenter Saud Al Ka'abi and featured British actors Jason Flemyng and Natalie Dormer, along with Bollywood stars Sonu Sood and Javed Jafferi. "I had this intense need to showcase the UAE on a global level. It was almost like my duty to do it. And one of Dubai's biggest strength is its mix of people from different cultures and continents. Everybody living in the UAE will be able to identify with the film," he added.