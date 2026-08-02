'People don't own music anymore': Inside UAE's vinyl revival and the business behind it

Records, he found, offered something streaming could not. "You're not just keeping songs. You're listening to the full albums... there is so much laborious activity that goes into this process, that we feel like people will have a little bit more appreciation with the physical format."

"We wanted to promote all styles of music, not box ourselves with any specific style," he says. "We want to curate cross-generational experiences... a very fluid platform for music discovery, to promote lesser-known sounds."

When he moved to Dubai nine years ago, he struggled to find what he calls "soul" in the city's music scene. "I could just see everything on the surface level in terms of popular top 40 acts," he says. "The lesser-known music scene was a bit fragmented."

All 500 pressed copies sold out within the UAE — and for many of the artists involved, it was the first time they had been paid royalties for their original music rather than for a social media post or a live show. "Seventy years down the line, someone comes across and can track back — this was the scene in the UAE," Veralkar says.

"There is certainly a gap, but my focus has always been on doing things the way I believe they should be done, rather than trying to fill a particular void." He is reluctant to single out any one standout release from the compilation. "We haven't even scratched the surface of what this community can achieve. I genuinely believe the best is still ahead of us."

He has spent roughly three decades as a DJ and more than 20 years producing music, and says his approach to Made in the Emirates was less about filling a gap than leading by example.

For Megallaa, the appeal of vinyl has never been about a comeback. "People often talk about a vinyl resurgence, but from my perspective it never really disappeared," he says. "The people who truly loved the format never left. Vinyl has always operated on its own terms."

The compilation — eight tracks, ten artists, including one three-way collaboration — was picked up by Word And Sound, a respected Hamburg-based distributor operating since the 1990s. It is now stocked in more than 30 countries, including the US, Australia, Japan, the UK, Sweden, Germany and Denmark.

Volume one had to be mastered in London, its stamper cut in the Netherlands, and the discs themselves pressed in Mumbai, at a plant a former colleague from Veralkar's Sony Music days had reopened after four decades.

Rischmueller met Veralkar before Vinyl Souq existed, when Veralkar was still talking through the idea of starting a record market. "I am fully supportive of that," he says. He believes younger listeners, particularly Gen Z, are drawn to the format too — whether they are DJing with it or simply listening on a good stereo system.

As for whether much of a live scene remains, he is candid: DIY parties and clubs that were once common largely stopped before or during the pandemic, has left most working DJs today make their living from restaurant and brunch bookings rather than club nights.

His own label began pressing vinyl 15 to 16 years ago "more as a point of difference than anything," he says — a way of signalling commitment to a project, even though pressing remains expensive and slow.

"It doesn't have the same experience. It's not a tactile object," he says. "People don't own music anymore — owning something real is a good thing." He also points to a growing wariness of AI-generated tracks circulating on streaming platforms as another reason listeners are turning back to physical formats.

"That's one of the reasons vinyl remains so important to me. It encourages people to slow down, own something tangible, and experience music in a much more intentional way."

Megallaa is less certain about what the next five years hold, but is clear on vinyl's role in it. "I do think we're moving into a future that feels increasingly disconnected from the physical world," he says.

"As humans, we still feel the need to stay connected with humans," Veralkar says. "I feel like physical media will keep you a bit more rooted... with more intentionality and mindfulness."

For all three men, the appeal of vinyl goes beyond nostalgia. It is a response to a music industry that increasingly rewards volume over intention — and, they argue, a format built to outlast whatever comes next, including AI-generated tracks now surfacing on streaming platforms.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.