At times, they didn’t even need an event to perform. They would just set up mini-gigs, and their friends, family would arrive with full support and cheer. It could even be in the garage, where their neighbours would come around to attend, realising that a serious gig was in town. "We did the full grind also, as children. We were hauling amplifiers and the drum kits with my parents. We would drive across Sharjah for a wedding and things like that,” adds Saif.