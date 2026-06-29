Yas Island, Miami Band reunite for fourth year with new version of ‘Ya Helwakom’

New ‘Ya Helwakom’ video showcases Yas Island attractions and GCC fan moments
Yas Island has renewed its partnership with legendary Kuwaiti group Miami Band for a fourth consecutive year, marking one of the region’s longest-running entertainment collaborations.
This year’s campaign features a refreshed version of the band’s popular hit “Ya Helwakom”, accompanied by a new music video filmed across Yas Island’s attractions and experiences.
The video showcases the group performing at several of Yas Island’s entertainment destinations while capturing the reactions of visitors and fans who meet the band during their visit.
According to Yas Island, the latest campaign builds on a partnership that has grown over the past four years, bringing together music, entertainment and shared memories that resonate with audiences across the GCC.
The campaign also introduces a themed party bus, which serves as a central feature throughout the music video and symbolises the journey Yas Island and Miami Band have shared since the collaboration began.
Over the years, the partnership has gone beyond a traditional celebrity campaign, using some of Miami Band’s best-known songs to introduce Yas Island’s attractions to audiences across the region while reconnecting long-time fans with the band’s music.
As the only celebrity group to collaborate with Yas Island for four consecutive years, Miami Band has appeared in a series of campaigns highlighting the destination’s growing range of attractions, family entertainment and leisure experiences.
The latest music video continues that approach by combining familiar music with scenes from Yas Island, creating a campaign designed to appeal to audiences of different generations.
While the campaign hints that this could be the final chapter of the collaboration, it also leaves the door open for future projects between Yas Island and the band.
The campaign is now available across Yas Island’s digital and social media platforms as part of its summer promotion, inviting visitors from across the GCC to experience the destination’s attractions during the holiday season.