Dubai: If you’ve been putting off that family break because of spiraling costs, Yas Island is making a pretty strong case to reconsider. Its ‘Kids Go Free’ offer is back, and it does exactly what it says on the tin — children aged 11 and under can stay, eat, and access theme parks at no extra cost.

Here’s how it works. Families booking participating hotels — including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel — can have children stay in the same room for free. Meals are also covered for kids, as long as they’re on the same dining plan as their parents.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.