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Yas Island revives ‘Kids Go Free’ deal with free stays, meals and theme park access this summer

Yas Island’s summer offer cuts family costs with free perks for children under 12

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Yas Island summer deal is back
Yas Island summer deal is back

Dubai: If you’ve been putting off that family break because of spiraling costs, Yas Island is making a pretty strong case to reconsider. Its ‘Kids Go Free’ offer is back, and it does exactly what it says on the tin — children aged 11 and under can stay, eat, and access theme parks at no extra cost.

The offer runs from April 10 to October 31, covering peak summer when most parents are scrambling for things to do with the kids.

Here’s how it works. Families booking participating hotels — including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel — can have children stay in the same room for free. Meals are also covered for kids, as long as they’re on the same dining plan as their parents.

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The real pull, though, is the theme park access.

Families get entry to Yas Island’s major attractions — Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi — which, if you’ve paid for separately, you’ll know is where the real money usually goes.

There are a few extras thrown in too. Think access to Yas Beach, shuttle services across the island, and in some cases, fast-track entry to rides — all designed to make the experience smoother (and less meltdown-prone).

Bookings come with some flexibility, with free cancellation available until May 31, which makes planning a bit less stressful.

Bottom line? If you’re looking for a family getaway that doesn’t double your costs the moment kids are involved, this is one of the more practical summer deals out there.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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Yas IslandYas WaterworldTheme parks

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