Yas Island’s summer offer cuts family costs with free perks for children under 12
Dubai: If you’ve been putting off that family break because of spiraling costs, Yas Island is making a pretty strong case to reconsider. Its ‘Kids Go Free’ offer is back, and it does exactly what it says on the tin — children aged 11 and under can stay, eat, and access theme parks at no extra cost.
The offer runs from April 10 to October 31, covering peak summer when most parents are scrambling for things to do with the kids.
Here’s how it works. Families booking participating hotels — including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, DoubleTree by Hilton Yas Island, and The WB Abu Dhabi Hotel — can have children stay in the same room for free. Meals are also covered for kids, as long as they’re on the same dining plan as their parents.
The real pull, though, is the theme park access.
Families get entry to Yas Island’s major attractions — Ferrari World Yas Island, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi — which, if you’ve paid for separately, you’ll know is where the real money usually goes.
There are a few extras thrown in too. Think access to Yas Beach, shuttle services across the island, and in some cases, fast-track entry to rides — all designed to make the experience smoother (and less meltdown-prone).
Bookings come with some flexibility, with free cancellation available until May 31, which makes planning a bit less stressful.
Bottom line? If you’re looking for a family getaway that doesn’t double your costs the moment kids are involved, this is one of the more practical summer deals out there.