The win is a major milestone not just for Warner Bros. World, but also for Abu Dhabi’s tourism and entertainment sector, as Yas Island continues to grow into one of the UAE’s biggest visitor destinations. The theme park is owned and operated by Abu Dhabi- based creator of immersive destinations, experiences, and leisure projects, Miral. The brand also owns and operates other mega-parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

The award, regarded as one of the attractions industry’s top honours, has recognised only 22 theme parks worldwide since it was launched in 1980. Only one park is selected in each award cycle, placing Warner Bros. World alongside past winners such as Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo DisneySea and Siam Park in Spain.

The Applause Award is an international award given out by Liseberg, a theme park in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is given out every two years and is widely considered the "Academy Award" of the global theme park and amusement industry.

The Liseberg Applause Award, launched in 1980, is one of the oldest awards in the global attractions industry and is given to theme parks judged to have set high standards in creativity and guest experience.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.