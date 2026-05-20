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Abu Dhabi’s Warner Bros. World named world's best theme park; wins 'Oscars of amusement industry

Yas Island attraction becomes first Middle East theme park to win global Applause Award

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Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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The Applause Award is widely regards as the 'Oscars' of amusement industry.
The Applause Award is widely regards as the 'Oscars' of amusement industry.
Miral

Dubai: Warner Bros. World Yas Island in Abu Dhabi has been named the best theme park in the world, becoming the first attraction in the Middle East to win the prestigious 2026 Liseberg Applause Award.

The Applause Award is an international award given out by Liseberg, a theme park in Gothenburg, Sweden. It is given out every two years and is widely considered the "Academy Award" of the global theme park and amusement industry.

The award, regarded as one of the attractions industry’s top honours, has recognised only 22 theme parks worldwide since it was launched in 1980. Only one park is selected in each award cycle, placing Warner Bros. World alongside past winners such as Universal Studios Japan, Tokyo DisneySea and Siam Park in Spain.

The win is a major milestone not just for Warner Bros. World, but also for Abu Dhabi’s tourism and entertainment sector, as Yas Island continues to grow into one of the UAE’s biggest visitor destinations. The theme park is owned and operated by Abu Dhabi- based creator of immersive destinations, experiences, and leisure projects, Miral. The brand also owns and operates other mega-parks like Ferrari World Abu Dhabi and SeaWorld Abu Dhabi.

The award was presented as part of the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Honors Event, with Warner Bros. World recognised for excellence in areas including operations, management and creative design.

Dr Mohammad Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO of Miral, said receiving the award as the first theme park in the Middle East was “an incredibly proud moment for us”.

What makes Warner Bros. World stand out?

Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the largest indoor theme park in the Middle East, featuring rides, attractions, live entertainment and themed experiences based on popular Warner Bros. characters and stories.

The park is divided into six themed lands, bringing together worlds inspired by DC superheroes, Looney Tunes and other Warner Bros. franchises.

The recognition comes as Yas Island continues to add more major attractions to strengthen Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a tourism destination.

Warner Bros. World is also preparing for a major expansion, with a Harry Potter-themed land and two new DC-themed rides already announced.

A rare global honour

The Liseberg Applause Award, launched in 1980, is one of the oldest awards in the global attractions industry and is given to theme parks judged to have set high standards in creativity and guest experience.

Past winners include Universal Studios Japan (2025), Siam Park in Spain (2024), Tokyo DisneySea (2022) and Xcaret Park in Mexico (2018).

For Abu Dhabi, the recognition adds to Yas Island’s growing list of international tourism achievements as the emirate continues to invest in leisure and entertainment as a key part of its visitor economy.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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