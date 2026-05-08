In a letter to shareholders, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said: “The strategic logic of our Abu Dhabi plans is unchanged. Major new theme parks are necessarily long-term in nature given the lead time of these projects, and this investment approach has consistently benefited our business.”

In March, Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Group, had also confirmed that p lans to bring Disneyland to Abu Dhabi are moving forward. The Disneyland Abu Dhabi project was first announced in May 2025 through a partnership between Miral and The Walt Disney Company, marking the first Disney theme park destination in the Middle East.

The Abu Dhabi resort will operate under what Disney described as a “capital-light model”. The project will be funded, built and operated by Miral, the Abu Dhabi-based developer behind several attractions on Yas Island, while Disney will receive royalties from the resort.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.