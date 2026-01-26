GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Disneyland Abu Dhabi location in Yas Island revealed for the first time: 'Lots of work ahead', says theme park CEO

First announced in May 2025, Disneyland Abu Dhabi will become 7th Disneyland park in world

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Disneyland Abu Dhabi is expected to open between 2030 and 2033.
Disneyland Abu Dhabi is expected to open between 2030 and 2033.

Dubai: The location of the much-anticipated Disneyland Abu Dhabi has been revealed for the first time earlier today, after Disney CEO Bob Iger shared images from Yas Island on social media during a Yas Island site visit on January 26.

“Walking the site of what will one day be Disneyland Abu Dhabi,” Iger wrote in a post along with two photographs taken on Yas Island.

"Lots of work ahead, but all very exciting," he added.

The images show the Yas Island sign in the distance and azure water to one side, indicating that the park is likely to be developed in the northern section of the island.

While Miral, the Abu Dhabi-based developer behind the project, has not officially confirmed the exact plot, Yas North remains the only remaining area on the island of a scale suitable for a development of this size.

In earlier interviews, Miral chief executive Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi said that expansion of Yas Island would be “considered,” suggesting that infrastructure upgrades or land extensions could be required to accommodate the project.

First announced in May 2025, Disneyland Abu Dhabi will become the seventh Disneyland theme park in the world.

It will join an existing group of major attractions on Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld.

Miral will be responsible for the development and construction of the park, while Disney will oversee its creative direction and provide operational support. The project will include a signature Disney castle and, for the first time in Disneyland history, will integrate a water element directly into the park’s design, a feature confirmed in September 2025.

Bob Iger has previously described the project as “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” adding that the park would act as a regional destination for Disney entertainment and bring its characters and stories to audiences in new ways.

No official opening date has been announced. However, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro told Reuters that the project would likely take one to two years to design and a further four to six years to build.

Based on those timelines, Disneyland Abu Dhabi is expected to open between 2030 and 2033.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAEdisneyDisneyland

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

New service lets residents pick housing in Abu Dhabi

New service lets residents pick housing in Abu Dhabi

3m read
UAE University deploys autonomous vehicles on campus

UAE University deploys autonomous vehicles on campus

2m read
Linkin Park performed in Abu Dhabi last night, on January 20.

Linkin Park in Abu Dhabi: One step closer to a dream

2m read
The new residences will sit at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s main business and lifestyle zone, giving residents direct access to retail, dining and waterfront promenades.

Jumeirah launches branded homes on Al Maryah Island

2m read