No official opening date has been announced. However, Walt Disney Parks and Resorts chairman Josh D’Amaro told Reuters that the project would likely take one to two years to design and a further four to six years to build.

Miral will be responsible for the development and construction of the park, while Disney will oversee its creative direction and provide operational support. The project will include a signature Disney castle and, for the first time in Disneyland history, will integrate a water element directly into the park’s design, a feature confirmed in September 2025.

