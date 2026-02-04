AI won't replace human creativity, will only enhance it: New Disney CEO Josh D’Amaro
In a pivotal shift for one of the world's largest entertainment conglomerates, The Walt Disney Company has named Josh D'Amaro as its new Chief Executive Officer, succeeding longtime leader Bob Iger.
The announcement, made on February 3, 2026, marks the end of a three-year succession search and positions D'Amaro to take the helm effective March 18, 2026.
Josh D'Amaro, born February 10, 1971, in Medfield, Massachusetts, holds a business administration degree from Georgetown University.
The 54-year-old exec brings decades of experience within Disney, having joined the company in 1998 at Disneyland Resort.
His last role: Chairman of Disney Experiences since 2020, as per his LinkedIn profile. He oversaw global theme parks, resorts, cruises, and consumer products — including spearheading expansions like the Disneyland Abu Dhabi project.
Rising through the ranks, he has served as Chairman of Disney Experiences since 2020, overseeing the highly profitable parks, resorts, cruise lines, and consumer products divisions — which accounted for approximately 40% of Disney’s total revenue and 60% of its operating income in fiscal year 2025.
Under his leadership, the segment has seen major expansions, including new theme parks, attractions like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Avengers Campus, and a $60-billion investment pipeline.
D'Amaro joined Disney in 1998, rising through sales, finance, and leadership at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
On February 2, 2026, Disney's board unanimously selected D'Amaro after a two-year search to succeed Bob Iger, who extended his term through early 2026.
At Disney's annual meeting, praised by Iger for blending creativity with operations.
D'Amaro edged out Dana Walden for Disney CEO due to his leadership of the company's most profitable division and deeper institutional experience. The board prioritised operational strength amid massive investments in parks and experiences.
D'Amaro heads Disney Experiences, which generated $36-56 billion in FY2025 revenue — outpacing TV, film, streaming, and sports combined — driving record profits of $8.12 billion through nine months.
Disney made $3.7 billion in its most recent quarter, $3.3 billion of that was from theme parks and cruise ships. Sports made $4.9 billion in revenue, but only made $191 million in profit.
That makes Disney an amusement park & cruise company at its core.
Announced May 2025, Disneyland Abu Dhabi on Yas Island marks Disney's first Middle East theme park resort, partnering with Abu Dhabi operator Miral.
D’Amaro, as Experiences chair, led negotiations alongside Iger, meeting UAE Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed in January 2026 to advance plans.
The waterfront project blends Disney storytelling with Emirati culture, using Imagineers for design.
Disney classics like Aladdin draw from Middle Eastern folklore, such as “One Thousand and One Nights”.
The park brings these “Westernised” stories — via animated adaptations — back to the region, fusing global icons with local vibes for cultural resonance. Though it’s more commercial fusion, Disneyland Abu Dhabi is a sort of “homecoming”.
This venture targets the booming MENA tourism market, drawing from the Middle East, Africa, India, Europe, and Asia via Yas Island's hub status.
It promises economic boosts like 10,000+ jobs, hotel revenue surges, and GDP growth toward UAE's 2030 tourism goals, diversifying beyond oil while validating Abu Dhabi's leisure ambitions.
In an interview with ABC News' David Muir, aired shortly after the announcement, D'Amaro sat alongside Iger to discuss the transition, Disney's legacy, and the role of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.
D’Amaro says AI will not replace human creativity while he is Disney CEO: “The reason this company is so special is because of how creative we are, and the human beings that are generating that creativity. In my mind, that never gets replaced.”
There have been seven to eight individuals who have officially held the title of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of The Walt Disney Company since its founding in 1923.
Walt Disney: 1923–1966 (Founder and de facto CEO; focused on creative vision, building Disneyland).
Roy O. Disney: 1966–1971 (Officially CEO from 1966; brother who managed finances, completed Walt Disney World).
Donn Tatum: 1971–1976 (First non-family CEO; stabilised operations post-Walt).
Card Walker: 1976–1983 (Emphasised theme parks, Epcot opening).
Ron W. Miller: 1983–1984 (Walt's son-in-law; brief tenure amid corporate struggles).
Michael Eisner: 1984–2005 (Revival era; Disney Renaissance, acquisitions like ABC/ESPN).
Bob Iger: 2005–2020 (First term; Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, streaming push); 2022–2026 (Return; Fox deal, park investments).
Bob Chapek: 2020–2022 (Pandemic navigation, Disney+ growth, but board ousted him).
Josh D'Amaro: 2026–present (Appointed February 2026, effective March 18; parks expertise from Experiences chair).
Sources: Variety | Disney Fandom
