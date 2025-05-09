Disney’s theme park in UAE: Location, opening timeline and design
The magic of Disney is heading to Abu Dhabi, marking the Middle East’s very first Disneyland. In May, Miral and The Walt Disney Company announced plans for a resort set to bring Disney’s iconic experiences to the Middle East for the very first time.
This new destination will become Disney’s seventh global theme park, joining iconic resorts in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong, and Shanghai. Strategically located to welcome visitors from the Middle East, Africa, India, Asia, and Europe, the resort is expected to attract millions of regional and international tourists every year.
With the project officially confirmed, Disney fans and travel enthusiasts are now eagerly anticipating details about its location, design, and opening timeline.
Disney has not yet confirmed an exact opening date for the Abu Dhabi resort. According to Reuters, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro noted that projects of this scale typically take one to two years for design and an additional four to six years for construction.
If the timeline progresses as planned, Disneyland Abu Dhabi could welcome visitors by 2032 or 2033.
The resort will be built on Yas Island, a major tourism and entertainment hub in Abu Dhabi. Yas Island already hosts family-friendly attractions including Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, SeaWorld Yas Island, and Yas Waterworld.
Conveniently located just a 20-minute drive from downtown Abu Dhabi and around 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island is easily accessible for both local and international visitors.
Disney has yet to release official visuals of the new park, but the resort is expected to offer a unique and immersive experience. Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, confirmed that Disneyland Abu Dhabi would be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” blending Disney storytelling with UAE culture and modern design.
Visitors can expect signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, immersive dining, shopping experiences, and attractions that reflect both Disney’s heritage and Abu Dhabi’s local character.
For the first time in Disney’s history, water will be integrated into the design of its signature castle. According to Zach Riddley, Senior Vice President of Global Creative Strategy at Walt Disney Imagineering, Abu Dhabi’s waterfront location inspired this innovative design.
“One of the first decisions we made was to create a castle park based on our Magic Kingdom style of storytelling,” Riddley explained. “Abu Dhabi is a city on the water, and we’re excited to incorporate water into the castle design.”
While the theme of the castle remains under wraps, Disney fans are already speculating which story or character will inspire it.
The Miral Group, the master developer behind several of Yas Island’s major attractions, will fully develop and construct the Disney resort. Disney will oversee creative design and operational management to ensure a world-class guest experience.
Miral has previously collaborated with leading American and European brands to develop Yas Island attractions and will also operate the new Disneyland resort.
This article was published May 09, 2025 and has been updated since.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox