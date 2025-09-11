When Disney opens in Abu Dhabi, the castle will be the first of its kind in the world
Dubai: Disney has revealed exciting new details about its upcoming theme park in the UAE capital and for the first time ever, water will be incorporated directly into the design of its iconic castle.
'Disney Imagineers' are weaving water into the design of their most iconic landmark with Abu Dhabi chosen as the stage for this groundbreaking creation. Set to rise on Yas Island, the future Disneyland resort promises to blend Disney’s storytelling with the cultural spirit and coastal beauty of the UAE capital.
In an episode of Disney’s We Call It Imagineering YouTube series, Zach Riddley, senior vice president of global creative strategy at Walt Disney Imagineering, confirmed that Abu Dhabi’s castle will stand apart from others around the world.
“One of the first decisions we made as a company was to think we’re going to create a castle park here, a park that’s based on our Magic Kingdom style of storytelling,” said Riddley.
He explained that the UAE capital’s unique setting inspired the decision.
“Abu Dhabi is a city on the water and so we’re really excited about being able to incorporate water for the first time in the design of one of our castles.”
The theme of the castle itself has not yet been revealed, but Disney fans are already speculating which character or story could inspire it.
Disney CEO Bob Iger previously described the new project as “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” echoing the company’s approach to Shanghai Disneyland, which was designed to be “authentically Disney and distinctly Chinese.”
Although specific themes for the park have not been unveiled, one thing is clear - it will blend Disney’s storytelling magic with the UAE’s cultural identity.
Yas Island serving as its premier entertainment and family destination, is located just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and around 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island is already home to global attractions such as Warner Bros. World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, and Ferrari World.
Visitors can expect climate-controlled comfort, even during the hottest summer months. Similar to Warner Bros. World and Ferrari World, the park will likely feature air-conditioned indoor rides, shaded walkways, and enclosed attractions to ensure a year-round experience.
Disney has not yet confirmed an official opening date for the resort. However, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro told Reuters that a project of this scale usually takes one to two years of design work, followed by four to six years of construction.
If everything stays on track, Disneyland Abu Dhabi could welcome visitors as early as 2032 or 2033.
The announcement that water will be part of Abu Dhabi’s castle design sets this project apart from any Disney park in the world. For fans, it marks not only the arrival of Disney’s first Middle East destination but also the creation of a castle that reflects the spirit of Abu Dhabi, a city built on the water and rooted in storytelling.
