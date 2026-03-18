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Disneyland Abu Dhabi plans stay firmly on track, Miral CEO says

Miral chief signals continued progress on Disney park

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
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The Disneyland Abu Dhabi theme park will become Disney’s seventh theme park destination globally, joining its existing locations in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
The Disneyland Abu Dhabi theme park will become Disney’s seventh theme park destination globally, joining its existing locations in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
Supplied/Miral

Dubai: Plans to bring Disneyland to Abu Dhabi are moving forward, with Miral Group’s chief reaffirming commitment to the project in a public message that signals continued momentum on one of the region’s most closely watched developments.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral Group, confirmed the direction in a LinkedIn post congratulating Thomas Mazloum on his appointment as Chairman of Disney Experiences, while also pointing to ongoing collaboration between both sides.

“Thomas’ vision, dedication, and experience within the global attractions industry and across Disney’s incredible portfolio, is inspiring to many of us in the industry, and I have no doubt he will continue to shape the future of experiences for millions of guests around the world,” Al Zaabi said.

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He added, “As we continue our exciting journey to bring Disney to Abu Dhabi, I look forward to working closely with Thomas and the incredible Disney team to turn this vision into a reality. Together, we will create something truly extraordinary for our region and guests.”

Project momentum holds

The message comes at a time when attention around major regional projects has intensified, making the reaffirmation significant for investors, tourism operators and consumers tracking new attractions in the UAE.

The Disneyland Abu Dhabi project was first announced in May 2025 through a partnership between Miral and The Walt Disney Company, marking the first Disney theme park destination in the Middle East.

Once completed, it will become Disney’s seventh global resort, joining established parks in California, Florida, Tokyo, Paris, Hong Kong and Shanghai.

Further clarity on the project emerged earlier this year when Bob Iger shared images from a site visit to Yas Island.

“Walking the site of what will one day be Disneyland Abu Dhabi,” Iger wrote, adding that there was “lots of work ahead, but all very exciting.”

The images pointed to a waterfront setting, with industry sources indicating that Yas North remains the most likely location given the scale required for a project of this size.

Yas Island already hosts major attractions including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World and Yas Waterworld, positioning it as a central hub for family entertainment and tourism in the UAE.

Long-term build, global draw

Development timelines suggest a multi-year rollout. Disney Experiences leadership has indicated that projects of this scale typically require one to two years of design followed by four to six years of construction, placing a potential opening in the early 2030s.

The Abu Dhabi park is expected to introduce new elements to the Disney format, including the integration of water into the design of its signature castle, a first for the brand.

Bob Iger has previously described the concept as “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati,” reflecting a blend of global storytelling with local cultural elements.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
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