Development adds branded residences to Egypt’s $35 billion Mediterranean megaproject
Dubai: Abu Dhabi-based Modon Holding and Montage Hotels & Resorts have launched a luxury resort and branded residences project at Egypt’s Ras El Hekma development on the Mediterranean coast, marking Montage’s first entry into the Egyptian market.
The project, named Montage Ras El Hekma, will include 200 guestrooms and suites alongside 96 branded residences available for purchase within the wider Ras El Hekma master development.
The development forms part of the $35 billion Ras El Hekma masterplan, a 170.8 million square metre coastal project on Egypt’s Northern Coast that is expected to attract $110 billion in investment by 2045.
Modon said the resort would include beachfront swimmable lagoons, a Spa Montage facility with 13 treatment rooms, six dining venues, retail areas, event spaces and an owners’ clubhouse designed for residents.
The branded residences will consist of villas ranging from three to six bedrooms located within Wadi Yemm, the first precinct of the Ras El Hekma development to enter active delivery.
Bill O’Regan, Group Chief Executive of Modon Holding, said the partnership aligned with the company’s plans to position Ras El Hekma as a Mediterranean destination focused on tourism, lifestyle and long-term investment value.
Montage International Founder and Chief Executive Alan Fuerstman said the Egypt launch represented a milestone in the hospitality group’s international expansion plans.
The project marks the start of a broader partnership between Modon and Montage, with the companies indicating potential future collaborations across other Modon destinations.
Ras El Hekma is being developed as a mixed-use coastal city spanning 44 kilometres of Mediterranean coastline, with plans including residential districts, tourism infrastructure, marinas, cultural venues, a business district and transport links connecting the destination by road, sea and air.
The development is expected to contribute around $25 billion annually to Egypt’s gross domestic product and generate approximately 750,000 jobs upon completion, according to project estimates.