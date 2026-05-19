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Ultra-luxury homes to rise inside Emirates Palace grounds in Abu Dhabi by 2029

Exclusive 35-residence enclave aims to boost Abu Dhabi’s real estate prestige

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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An aerial view of Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
An aerial view of Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
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Dubai: You can now own a home inside the grounds of Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental after Emirates Palace Company (EPCO), LEAD Development and Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group unveiled a new luxury residential project in Abu Dhabi.

The development, called Emirates Palace, Mandarin Oriental Mansions, Abu Dhabi, will include 35 private residences within the Emirates Palace grounds, the first time private ownership has been introduced at the landmark site. It's scheduled to be completed in 2029.

Located along Abu Dhabi’s waterfront near Qasr Al Watan and Founder's Memorial, the homes will feature architecture inspired by the capital’s coastal landscape, with gardens, courtyards and private wellness spaces managed by Mandarin Oriental.

Humaid Matar AlDhaheri, Board Member at Emirates Palace Company, said the project reflects “the growing confidence” in Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector and will help reinforce the emirate’s position “as a capital of urban innovation and quality of life.”

“This development represents a significant addition to the urban landscape of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and reflects the growing confidence in its real estate sector. Its association with Emirates Palace grants it exceptional value, as the Palace is considered one of the region’s most iconic landmarks. This, in turn, contributes to reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a capital of urban innovation and quality of life.”

Mounir Haidar, Co-founder and Managing Partner of LEAD Development, said in a statement: “Building within the grounds of Emirates Palace is a responsibility we do not take lightly.”

“Our mission is to ensure the residences belong naturally within the broader architectural and cultural context of the Palace and Abu Dhabi,” he added.

Laurent Kleitman, Group Chief Executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said Abu Dhabi continues to stand out internationally for “the depth of its cultural identity, the quality of its hospitality, and the clarity of its long-term vision.”

He added that the project would offer “a residential experience rooted in discretion, craftsmanship, and thoughtful service.”

The project also reflects a wider regional and global boom in branded residences, where luxury hospitality groups partner with developers to create high-end homes linked to hotel-style services and experiences.

The launch marks the first residential chapter for Emirates Palace since the landmark opened in December 2021.

In Abu Dhabi, similar projects include the Mandarin Oriental Residences on Saadiyat Island, St. Regis Residences on Al Maryah Island and other hospitality-led developments tied to international luxury brands. Industry analysts say such projects have gained momentum as wealthy buyers increasingly seek privacy, exclusivity and concierge-style living combined with the prestige of globally recognised hotel operators.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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