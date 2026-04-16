Keep things interesting with these picks of things to do
From immersive cultural experiences and community markets to high-energy brunches and quietly indulgent staycations, the UAE’s weekend scene is anything but predictable. Whether you’re exploring local brands, tackling a spicy food challenge, or unwinding with a beachfront escape, there’s a mix of things to do in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that go beyond the usual rotation.
Expect creative workshops, family-friendly activities, dining with a twist, and wellness experiences designed to reset. If you’re searching for the best things to do in the UAE this weekend, this curated edit covers where to eat, stay, explore, and switch off—without wasting a minute.
If your idea of a weekend is aggressively doing nothing — but with better air conditioning — this Al Jaddaf staycation delivers. Starting at a cool Dh149, it bundles breakfast, discounts on pretty much everything (food, laundry, your dignity after padel), and access to enough facilities to justify leaving your room at least once. There’s also a long-stay option if you’re flirting with the idea of temporarily abandoning real life. It’s practical, flexible, and refreshingly low-fuss — like a reset button that doesn’t require a flight.
Price: From Dh149 per night
When: Ongoing until Aug 31
Where: Arabian Park Dubai, Al Jaddaf
Alif Pavilion isn’t trying to shout for attention — but it’s worth yours. This immersive experience traces human movement from ancient navigation to space exploration, with large-scale installations that manage to feel both educational and engaging. At Dh15, it’s an easy, low-commitment way to spend a few thoughtful hours somewhere that doesn’t involve brunch.
Price: Dh15
When: Until Apr 30
Where: Expo City Dubai
Family trips often come with the financial sting of “but the kids barely ate anything.” Not here. At Beach Rotana Abu Dhabi, children stay, dine and generally exist free of charge, which feels suspiciously generous. Add in vouchers for Fun City and Abu Dhabi Mall, plus a waterfront setting that balances calm with convenience, and you’ve got a rare win-win: kids are entertained, adults aren’t quietly doing maths all weekend. It’s less chaotic family getaway, more controlled enjoyment — with snacks covered.
Price: Varies by stay package
When: Available now for summer stays
Where: Beach Rotana, Abu Dhabi
At Ilios, Saturday starts relaxed and ends somewhere louder. With DJ Bliss on the decks, expect a steady climb from easy afternoon beats to full-blown poolside energy. The Aegean setting does its best to keep things chic, but the music has other plans. Come for a swim, stay because leaving suddenly feels unlikely.
Price: Free entry
When: Apr 18, from 2pm (DJ Bliss)
Where: Ilios, Abu Dhabi
At Maki & Ramen, spice levels come with consequences. The Firecracker Level 8 bowl is deliberately intense — finish it in five minutes and it’s free, hold out three more without milk and you’re officially in bragging-rights territory. It’s less about flavour notes, more about endurance. Not for the cautious, but undeniably entertaining.
Price: Dh88 (free if completed in time)
When: Until Apr 3, 1pm–11pm
Where: Mövenpick Hotel, Jumeirah Village Triangle
At Girl & the Goose, Sunday slows down with paint, clay, and just enough structure to feel productive. Led by House of Raw, the session pairs ceramics painting with light canapés, making it equal parts workshop and social reset. You’ll leave with something handmade — results may vary, but that’s part of the charm.
Price: Dh 270
When: Apr 19 noon–3pm
Where: Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Hotel, Business Bay
At Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, brunch isn’t just brunch — it’s a carefully choreographed flex. The Lost in Shanghai experience strings together dishes like Peking duck with caviar and jasmine tea-smoked wagyu ribs, as if that’s a perfectly normal Friday progression. Beverages follow suit, with techniques that sound like they’ve been workshopped longer than most CVs. It’s indulgent without being shouty, polished without losing personality. Come hungry, leave slightly smug.
Price: Dh438 (house beverages), Dh598 (with bubbly)
When: Fridays, 6pm–10pm
Where: Hakkasan, Abu Dhabi
At Jones the Grocer Al Manara, Sundays get a little more wholesome. This new community market brings together local brands across everything from homeware to pet care, with a relaxed, browse-at-your-own-pace feel. There’s also an all-you-can-eat breakfast if you arrive early, which—honestly — feels like the real strategy here.
Price: Free entry (breakfast Dh89)
When: Sundays, from Apr 19 (9am–3pm)
Where: Al Manara, Sheikh Zayed Road
At Kraken, caviar loses the stiffness and gains a sense of humour. This limited-time collaboration with Prunier serves Oscietra caviar alongside grouper nuggets — yes, really — plus tuna pizza and a honey-led dessert that leans local. It’s deliberately informal: eat it off your hand, share it around, don’t overthink it. The three-course menu strikes a neat balance between comfort and indulgence, proving luxury doesn’t always need a dress code.
Price: Dh165 (three courses with soda or kombucha)
When: Until Apr 26, 6pm–11pm (Thu–Sun)
Where: Kraken, Dubai
LEGOLAND Hotel Dubai doubles down on family appeal with a half-price offer that makes themed rooms, free kids’ dining, and full-day entertainment feel like a very easy yes. It’s immersive, energetic, and designed to keep younger guests fully occupied — which, for parents, is the real luxury.
Price: 50% off stays
When: Book until Apr 30 (valid on stays until Sep 30)
Where: Dubai Parks and Resorts
At Louvre Abu Dhabi, Sundays come with a quieter kind of creativity. This guided painting session invites you to take cues from the gallery’s works and attempt something of your own. It’s calm, focused, and refreshingly analogue—no pressure to be good, just present.
Price: Free
When: Every Sunday, 1pm–4pm
Where: Louvre Abu Dhabi
At Peet’s Coffee Motor City, your coffee order comes with a side of probability. The deal is simple: the last two digits of your license plate determine your discount — meaning you could walk away with anything from 12 per cent off to a near-free caffeine fix (capped at Dh50). Spot a “971” and you’re automatically winning. It’s fast, mildly chaotic, and makes your morning coffee feel like a game show you didn’t sign up for but now want in on.
Price: Discount varies (up to Dh50 off)
When: Apr 17, 11am–2pm
Where: Peet’s Coffee Motor City drive-thru (and selected locations)
At McGettigan’s JLT, Friday afternoon belongs to teachers. With beverages at Dh15, it’s a straightforward thank-you that doesn’t overcomplicate things. Bring your ID, bring your colleagues, and enjoy a rare moment where the bell has well and truly rung.
Price: Dh15 per beverage
When: Friday, Apr 17, 2pm–7pm
Where: JLT, Dubai
At Pickl City Walk, dessert has officially abandoned self-control. This limited-time Crumbld takeover lets you build your own crumble from the ground up — warm fruit base, creamy layer, then a free-for-all of toppings from Biscoff to knafeh. It’s messy, indulgent, and clearly designed for people who think “just one topping” is a personal limitation. Not subtle, but very satisfying.
Price: From Dh50
When: From Apr 15, 5pm-midnight (Fri); 3pm-midnight (Sat-Sun)
Where: Pickl, City Walk, Dubai
Park Hyatt Dubai is entering its “final chapter before the glow-up,” - it's closing for renovations in May - and you’re invited. The Stay & Return offer pairs a current stay (complete with half-board dining and spa access) with the promise of something better next time — think suite upgrades or private dining. It’s equal parts farewell tour and teaser trailer. If you’ve been meaning to book, this is your cue before the temporary curtain closes. Understated luxury, with a hint of FOMO baked in.
Price: Varies by booking
When: Stays until Apr 30 (min. two nights)
Where: Dubai Creek Resort
At Peaches & Cream on Palm Jumeirah, the night swim starts innocently enough — sunset, a dip, maybe one beverage. Then suddenly it’s hours later and you’re still there. The fully consumable package means your entry fee goes toward food and drinks, which encourages lingering in the best way. It’s social without being loud, relaxed without being dull — the kind of plan that doesn’t feel like effort.
Price: Dh250 (weekends)
When: From 7pm (until 10pm weekdays, 11pm weekends)
Where: Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah
Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel Dubai is making a strong case for hotel living that doesn’t feel temporary. Weekly and monthly rates come with generous dining and spa discounts, plus just enough structure to keep life ticking along smoothly. It’s designed for people who want flexibility without sacrificing comfort—or access to a decent breakfast.
Price: From Dh899 (7 nights) | Dh3,888 (30 nights)
When: Ongoing
Where: Bur Dubai
Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara makes a convincing case for answering emails from the middle of nowhere. Set deep in the Empty Quarter, this workcation blends practical perks (Wi-Fi, coffee, meeting spaces) with sweeping desert stillness. It’s structured enough to stay productive, but tempting enough to log off early.
Price: From Dh1,080++ per night for UAE and GCC residents
When: Until Sep 30 (min. three nights)
Where: Rub’ al Khali, Abu Dhabi
Set at Wahat AlKarama, Run for the Nation swaps competition for community. Walk it, jog it, or just enjoy the collective energy — it’s less about pace, more about participation. There’s something quietly powerful about hundreds of people moving together without anyone checking their split times. Bonus: it’s free, which makes showing up significantly easier.
Price: Free
When: Apr 18, 8am
Where: Wahat AlKarama, Abu Dhabi
At Solara, Sunday lunch leans into Levantine sharing and long, unhurried meals. The menu is designed for passing plates and stretching conversations, all set against a Downtown skyline that does its best to distract you. It’s polished but warm — ideal for when brunch feels like too much, but staying home feels like too little.
Price: Dh195 (food), Dh289 (with three beverages), 50% off (6-11-year-olds); Free (those below 6)
When: Sundays, 1pm–4pm
Where: Address Dubai Mall
At The Croft, your bill hinges on a single roll of the dice. Land a six and the entire meal disappears from the bill—no small print, no awkward caveats. It’s a clever twist on dinner that turns the end of your meal into a moment of genuine suspense. The food leans modern British, the vibe is relaxed, and the payoff could be spectacular. Worst case: you pay. Best case: you become insufferable about it.
Price: Pay as you dine (or nothing, if luck’s on your side)
When: Daily during operating hours
Where: Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites
At Wellbeings Holistic Healing, wellness gets a high-spec upgrade. This multi-step ritual layers infrared therapy, lymphatic massage and a cryo facial into one very thorough reset. It’s equal parts science and indulgence— designed to leave you feeling lighter, sharper, and mildly smug about your life choices.
Price: Dh349
When: Ongoing
Where: Marriott Marquis Jewel of the Creek