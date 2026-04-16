If your idea of a weekend is aggressively doing nothing — but with better air conditioning — this Al Jaddaf staycation delivers. Starting at a cool Dh149, it bundles breakfast, discounts on pretty much everything (food, laundry, your dignity after padel), and access to enough facilities to justify leaving your room at least once. There’s also a long-stay option if you’re flirting with the idea of temporarily abandoning real life. It’s practical, flexible, and refreshingly low-fuss — like a reset button that doesn’t require a flight.

Price: From Dh149 per night

When: Ongoing until Aug 31

Where: Arabian Park Dubai, Al Jaddaf