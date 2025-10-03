GOLD/FOREX
Emirates Palace at 20: The hotel that put Abu Dhabi in world limelight

Two decades on, Emirates Palace still defines global luxury, heritage and Arabian charm

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
When it first opened its doors in 2005, the Emirates Palace hotel in Abu Dhabi instantly redefined luxury in the Middle East. Commissioned by the UAE government and initially managed by Kempinski Hotels, the landmark was conceived not merely as a resort, but as a symbol of the nation’s prosperity and cultural pride. Built at a reported cost of $3 billion, it has since become one of the world’s most iconic hotels.
Gulf News archives and Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News
1/13
Construction of the Emirates Palace underway in June 2004, months before its 2005 opening.
Gulf News archives
2/13
Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi nears completion in October 2005, ahead of its grand opening.
3/13
In 2005, Abu Dhabi unveiled the Emirates Palace Hotel, a new global icon of luxury.
WAM
4/13
The scale of the Emirates Palace is staggering. The property features 394 rooms, including 92 suites and 22 residential suites reserved for heads of state. Designed with traditional Arabian architecture in mind, the interiors gleam with 26,247 metres of 22-carat gold leaf, polished marble, and ornate chandeliers.
Gulf News archives
5/13
The hotel houses 7,000 doors, 128 kitchens, a private marina, and four helipads, showcasing its grandeur and functionality. Outdoors, lush gardens planted with 8,000 trees attract more than 150 bird species, while date palms on the grounds yield 20 tonnes of dates annually.
Gulf News archives
6/13
Emirates Palace sprawls across 1,000,000 sq m, framed by Abu Dhabi’s modern skyline.
Shutterstock
7/13
Over the years, the Emirates Palace has hosted world leaders, GCC Summits, international conferences, film festivals, and global concerts, solidifying its reputation as both a cultural and political landmark.
Gulf News archives
8/13
Beyond its architecture and scale, the palace gained fame for its signature offerings, including edible gold-dusted dishes, decadent afternoon teas, and unparalleled Arabian hospitality.
Shutterstock
9/13
In 2020, management transitioned to the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, ushering in a new era that blends tradition with contemporary luxury.
Gulf News archives
10/13
The Arabic-style gate of Emirates Palace Hotel illuminated at night in Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Gulf News
11/13
Today, Emirates Palace is one of the most photographed landmarks in the UAE. Whether shimmering under festive lights or standing as a serene backdrop to Abu Dhabi’s Corniche, it continues to represent the city’s ambition, elegance, and global appeal.
Gulf News
12/13
As it celebrates two decades, the hotel remains not just a palace for royalty, but a destination that has introduced Abu Dhabi to the world.
Gulf News
13/13
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
