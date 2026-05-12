Yasi One launches from Abu Dhabi: A new AI that thinks before it responds

Platform a strategic collaboration between Italian company Synapsia and UAE's Aion Global
A significant step forward in artificial intelligence was announced today with the official launch of Yasi One, a next-generation AI platform developed in Abu Dhabi to deliver responses that are not only fast, but also thoughtful, accurate, and trustworthy.
The platform is the result of a strategic collaboration between Italian AI company Synapsia and UAE-based Aion Global, combining European engineering excellence with deep regional insight. This cross-border partnership reflects a shared vision to build intelligent systems tailored to the evolving needs of the Arab world while maintaining global standards.
At a time when many AI systems prioritize speed over accuracy, Yasi One introduces a fundamentally different approach: it thinks before it responds. The platform is powered by a proprietary dual-engine architecture, featuring Think Flow, which analyzes queries through structured reasoning and multi-model validation, and Task Flow, which translates insights into seamless execution, enabling users to complete complex tasks efficiently and intuitively.
Carlo de Giuseppe, CEO of Synapsia, commented: “Yasi One was built on the belief that AI must earn trust, not demand it. Our platform addresses the growing need for intelligent systems that prioritize accuracy, privacy, and true cultural relevance.”
Adding to this, Stefano Mancuso, COO and Co-Founder, Aion Global, stated: “We lead operations and product design with a strategic vision grounded in over 25 years of experience in solutions delivery and more than a decade in artificial intelligence, with the goal of delivering a reliable and practical user experience.”
Privacy is a core principle of the platform. Yasi One ensures that user data, documents, and conversations remain fully protected and are not used for general model training. Advanced validation mechanisms further reduce the risk of misinformation and AI-generated inaccuracies.
Developed with strong sensitivity to Arabic language and cultural nuances, Yasi One represents a new model of AI—locally grounded yet globally scalable. Backed by international investors from Europe and the United States, it reinforces the UAE’s growing position as a leader in responsible and human-centric artificial intelligence.
Yasi One is now available via yasi.one, as well as on the App Store and Google Play.