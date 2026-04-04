New adventures await: Yas Waterworld expansion now open to guests with 11 new slides, attractions

New ‘Lost City’ chapter adds 11 attractions, from UAE’s tallest slide to family pool
Abu Dhabi: Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading waterpark, has officially unveiled its newest expansion today, introducing 11 exciting new slides and attractions that take aquatic adventure to new heights.
Building on the park’s immersive ‘Lost City’ theme – an extension of The Legend of The Lost Pearl – the new additions invite guests to explore a world of discovery, combining high-energy thrills with family-friendly experiences. The expansion features eight new slides, two jumping platforms, and a lounging pool.
From record-breaking heights to fast-paced racing slides, the latest attractions offer something for every type of visitor. With these additions, Yas Waterworld now has more than 70 rides, slides, and attractions, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s most exciting waterparks.
Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, said: “The opening of our newest expansion marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine water-based entertainment in the region. It reflects our commitment to continuously elevating the guest experience through innovation and immersive attractions. We are proud to welcome guests to experience these exciting new additions and create unforgettable moments with their families.”
At the heart of the expansion is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, where riders plunge from heights of over 40 metres before racing through a 233-metre course of twists and turns. For more high-speed excitement, Sahel Matamir offers a freefall racing experience with bursts of acceleration and moments of weightlessness.
Other highlights include:
Matamir Loop – a rapid body slide designed for speed
Matamir Twist – Matamir Lights – sharp drops enhanced with immersive lighting effects
Matamir Splash – the waterpark’s first duelling mat racer, letting guests race side-by-side to a super-soaked finish
For those seeking a more relaxed experience, Sarab, a spacious leisure pool, provides a refreshing setting for families to unwind. Thrill-seekers can try Al Afda, a jump platform offering an exhilarating plunge into cool waters – perfect for beating the year-round heat.
Together, these additions create a vibrant new chapter for Yas Waterworld, blending innovation, adventure, and family fun to deliver unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.
Since opening in 2013, Yas Waterworld has won more than 65 prestigious industry awards and is celebrating a third consecutive year as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’, as recognised at the 2025 World Travel Awards.
Yas Waterworld is now bigger and splashier than ever, with its record-setting expansion open to guests.