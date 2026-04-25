Recognition highlights role in supporting farmers, boosting UAE food security goals
Sharjah : Sharjah Coop has secured the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award in its fourth edition for 2026, marking a major achievement that underscores its role in supporting farmers and strengthening the UAE’s agricultural production ecosystem.
The award was announced during an official ceremony at Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi, organised by the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, in the presence of senior officials, decision-makers and agricultural experts.
Sharjah Coop was honoured by Abdulrahman Abdulmannan Al Awar, alongside Tariq Ahmed Mohamed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of the Authority, and Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Chair of the Award’s Higher Organising Committee. The award was received by Mohammed Al Ameri, Executive Director of Support Services at Sharjah Coop.
The recognition highlights Sharjah Coop’s expanding role in advancing the agricultural sector through initiatives aimed at empowering Emirati farmers, improving market access for their products, and adopting innovative solutions to boost productivity and quality.
Majid Salem Al Junaid, CEO of Sharjah Coop, said the award reflects the cooperative’s commitment to supporting the national agricultural sector and reinforces its responsibility to further develop programmes that enhance farmers’ capabilities and competitiveness of local produce.
He added that Sharjah Coop will continue to adopt sustainable practices and expand partnerships with key stakeholders to support the UAE’s food security goals. He noted that the next phase will include the launch of new programmes focused on agricultural innovation and improving local production efficiency.
The award aligns with national efforts to promote agricultural sustainability and strengthen food security, in line with the vision of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan to advance the agricultural sector and foster innovation.
The Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is among the UAE’s leading initiatives recognising outstanding agricultural practices and encouraging innovation and sustainability, reinforcing the country’s position as a global model in food security.