Residents, leaders, and students unite for ‘Pledge and Commitment’ initiative in Abu Dhabi

More than 4,800 participants join nationwide initiative reflecting UAE values
Dubai: The “Pledge and Commitment” initiative has brought together residents, leaders, students, and community figures in Abu Dhabi, in a strong display of unity and national cohesion.
The initiative reflects sincere national loyalty and appreciation for the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his role in strengthening the UAE’s security, stability, and social harmony.
The launch has taken place at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre on May 19, drawing more than 4,800 participants from across the country, including citizens, residents, academics, investors, business leaders, and representatives of diverse communities.
Speaking at the event, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has noted that the initiative reflects deep appreciation for the President’s leadership and the UAE’s continued progress.
He has described the initiative as a national expression of loyalty and belonging, adding that it reinforces the country’s values of coexistence, peace, and collective responsibility.
Al Nahyan has regarded the President as “a historic figure by every measure," saying that his leadership has strengthened the UAE’s global standing and its reputation as a nation of stability, development, and progress.
Al Nahyan has been the first to sign the initiative document, followed by 30 prominent figures from different sectors. The signing was then opened to participants at the venue.
Organisers have later expanded participation through a QR code shared on social media platforms, allowing wider public engagement.
Organisers have bared that the initiative is based on four key pillars, promoting coexistence and unity, drawing inspiration from the leadership values of the President, strengthening civic responsibility and national identity, and expressing gratitude for the UAE’s stability and prosperity.
Moreover, the programme has displayed the UAE’s diverse social fabric and the shared responsibility of maintaining national cohesion.
Participation in the initiative is expected to continue through universities, companies, and organisations, as well as through community events held across the country.
A multilingual online platform has also been launched to encourage wider engagement from both citizens and residents.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Josie Conlu, community director of Infinite Communities, has highlighted that the initiative reinforces a sense of shared belonging among expatriates in the UAE.
"I see this initiative as a powerful reminder that even while living abroad, we remain connected by our identity, culture, and shared responsibility," Conlu told Gulf News.
She added, "In the midst of today’s challenges around the world, initiatives like this strengthen unity, encourage civic participation, and inspire expatriate communities in the UAE to support one another while promoting respect, harmony, and cultural understanding within the multicultural society we proudly live in."
Additionally, Conlu has pointed out that community action plays a key role in translating these values into meaningful impact.
"By organising activities that bring different nationalities together such as environmental initiatives, sports events, leadership trainings, cultural celebrations, and many more, we help strengthen mutual respect, understanding, and cooperation. In this way, we also contribute positively to the harmony, stability, and inclusive spirit of the UAE society that continues to welcome us."
Meanwhile, participants have shared that the initiative provides an opportunity for residents and citizens to express appreciation for the UAE’s stability, prosperity and inclusive society, while reinforcing the spirit of unity that defines the nation.