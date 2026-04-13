New agreements aim to boost trade, investment and sector cooperation
Dubai: The UAE and China have signed 24 agreements to expand trade, investment and sector collaboration, marking a further step in strengthening economic ties between the two countries.
The agreements were announced during the UAE-China Business Promotion Conference held in Beijing, alongside the official visit of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, who is leading a senior delegation.
The partnership between the UAE and China has grown steadily over the past decade, supported by rising trade volumes and expanding sector links.
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said the relationship has entered a new phase of growth.
“The UAE and China share a longstanding economic partnership, built on decades of cooperation and a shared vision for prosperity. Non-oil trade between our nations surpassed the $100 billion mark for the first time in 2025, achieving a record annual growth of 24.5% to reach $111.5 billion.”
He added that both sides are focused on building on that momentum.
“We will continue to work closely across key sectors to promote sustainable economic outcomes that serve the interests of both nations.”
China remains the UAE’s largest trading partner, accounting for around 11% of the country’s total non-oil trade. It is also the top source of imports and a key destination for exports.
At the same time, the UAE plays a central role in China’s engagement with the wider region. It is China’s largest trading partner in the Middle East and Africa and accounts for a significant share of its trade with the Arab world.
This positioning reinforces the UAE’s role as a gateway for trade flows between Asia, the Middle East and beyond.
The conference brought together ministers, senior officials and business leaders from both countries to explore new areas of cooperation, with a focus on investment, innovation and long-term economic development.
The theme of the event, “From Vision to Value”, reflects a broader shift towards translating strategic partnerships into tangible outcomes across sectors.
The agreements signed during the event are expected to support collaboration across a range of industries, strengthening commercial links and creating new opportunities for businesses operating across both markets.
The latest signings build on a relationship that has expanded across trade, logistics, energy and technology, supported by government-level engagement and private sector participation.
The involvement of both the UAE Ministry of Foreign Trade and China’s Ministry of Commerce highlights the strategic importance attached to the partnership, with institutions on both sides working to facilitate deeper integration.
The UAE Embassy in Beijing and the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products also played a role in organising the event, reflecting the breadth of engagement across public and private sectors.