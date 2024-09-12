Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, said the relations with China are witnessing significant growth, as the UAE's first trading partner.

While attending the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, Sheikh Ahmed noted that more than 15,500 Chinese companies are operating in the UAE, including 5,500 in Dubai.

The forum was held to mark the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the UAE and China. The Chinese delegation at the event was led by Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China.

Sheikh Ahmed reaffirmed Dubai's aspiration and commitment to strengthening economic ties with China to advance the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33.

On his X account, Sheikh Ahmed said: “Today, I attended the closing ceremony of the UAE-China Business Forum in Dubai, alongside Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of China, with 300 officials, top business leaders, and investors. We thank His Excellency for his keynote address. We continue to grow our economic ties with China, which is the UAE's leading trade partner.”

The forum focused on exploring ways to enhance economic and trade relations and boost mutual investments between UAE and Chinese businesses.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy highlighted the strong historical and strategic ties between the two countries. He noted that the UAE currently hosts around 15,500 Chinese businesses and expressed confidence that the forum would strengthen these ties further.

Bin Touq described the gathering as a crucial platform for fostering bilateral economic and investment cooperation and advancing partnerships.

He also discussed the UAE's new economic model and recent legislative changes aimed at enhancing its attractiveness for foreign investments.

The minister invited Chinese companies to explore opportunities in various sectors, including tourism, aviation, fintech, e-commerce and more.

The tourism sector, a key pillar of UAE-China cooperation, has seen significant growth, with 1.2 million Chinese visitors to the UAE in 2023, a 213 per cent increase from the previous year.

Additionally, UAE national carriers now operate 44 flights per week between the two nations.