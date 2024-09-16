Abu Dhabi: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi – a joint venture between Sharjah-based Air Arabia and UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways – has launched a new home check-in service for its passengers in Abu Dhabi. The service offers passengers the convenience of checking in their luggage and collecting boarding passes from the comfort of their homes, saving time and reducing wait times at the airport.

The airline announced in a statement on Monday that the service has been launched in partnership with Morafiq Aviation Services.

Adel Al Ali, Group CEO of Air Arabia, said, “The launch of the home check-in service in partnership with Morafiq Aviation Services reinforces our commitment to providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

He added, “As we continue to invest in value-added products, Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s passengers will now benefit from convenient and streamlined services that significantly enhance their travel experience and save time.”

The home check-in service can be booked via the Morafiq app, website, Air Arabia’s website, or customer service. A Morafiq representative will arrive at the passenger’s home to collect their luggage and provide them with boarding passes. On arrival at the airport, passengers can bypass the check-in counters and head straight to security, saving time and avoiding long airport queues.

Titten Yohannan, Chairman and CEO at OACIS EMEA – the parent company of Morafiq, said, “This partnership with Air Arabia underscores our dedication to improving the travel experience in Abu Dhabi. We look forward to this collaboration's benefits, including enhanced travel flexibility, safety, and peace of mind for our valued travellers.”